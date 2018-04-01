Body at forest resort: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Lt Col Sandhu  

With Lt Col Baljit Singh Sandhu (retd), chairman of WWICS Group, an immigration consultancy, and owner of Forest Hill Resort in Nayagaon, failing to join investigation in the murder of a CTU employee, Mohali police have procured his non-bailable arrest warrants.

The police on Friday had also initiated the process to freeze his bank accounts. Besides, a lookout notice has also been issued to prevent Sandhu from fleeing the country.

Victim Abhishek Guleria, 28, a Burail resident, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, had gone missing from Nayagaon on March 14. He was found dead on the Pinjore-Baddi road on March 25.

The Lt Col was summoned to join the probe on March 27 after his name cropped up in the statement of three employees of the resort — liasoning officer Gurdeep Bains, his assistant Tarsem Singh and security in-charge Balwinder Singh — who allegedly dumped the victim on the Pinjore-Baddi road on March 22.

The trio had told the police that they found Guleria’s body in the tank of the resort’s sewage treatment plant, following which they informed Sandhu, who asked them to dispose of the body to avoid controversy.

They are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, but no charges have been pressed against Sandhu.

The WWICS (Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services) Group had recently claimed that the Lt Col was being named in the case due to rivalry between the Punjab Police.

“We have procured non-bailable arrest warrants from a Kharar court. These warrants empower us to arrest Sandhu even if he is out of the state,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Remand of three resort staffers extended

A local court on Saturday extended the police remand of the three Forest Hill resort employees. The police told the court that they needed to reconstruct the crime scene. Accepting their plea, the court sent the trio to four more days in police remand.

Four security guards asked to join probe

Police have asked four security guards of Forest Hill resort to join investigations. As per preliminary investigation, the four guards, Ramesh Chand, Ramesh Lal, Dharampal and Davinder Kumar, had wrapped the body before it was disposed of at Sandhu’s behest.