Body in Forest Hill resort: Mohali court to hear Sandhu’s anticipatory bail plea today  

A local court will on Tuesday take up the anticipatory bail plea of Lt Col BS Sandhu (retd), owner of Forest Hill Resort and Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS), who is named in the murder of a 28-year-old CTU staffer.

Besides, police will move a fresh plea on Tuesday, seeking directions to record the voice of Gurdeep Bains, an employee of the resort, who is accused of murdering the victim, Abhishek Guleria. Bains had refused to give his voice samples a week ago.

Sandhu was summoned by the police on March 27 to join investigation after three employees of the resort — liasoning officer Gurdeep Bains, his assistant Tarsem Singh and security in-charge Balwinder Singh—, currently in judicial custody, had told investigators that they had found Guleria’s body in the tank of the resort’s sewage treatment plant, following which they informed Sandhu.

The trio had claimed that it was on Sandhu’s behest that they had wrapped the body and dumped it on the Pinjore-Baddi road on the night of March 22.

During investigation, police stumbled upon a voice recording on Bains’ mobile phone, allegedly of a conversation between Bains and the Lt Col.

Thereafter, police had moved an application before a Kharar court seeking permission to take Bains’ voice sample to match it with the voice in the recording. However, Bains had refused to give his voice samples.