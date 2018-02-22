Chandigarh bizman kidnapped in his own Mercedes, let go after Rs 3-lakh ransom paid

A city businessman was looted of his Mercedes car and Rs 3 lakh after being held hostage at gunpoint here on Wednesday night. The car was later recovered.

Harpreet Singh, whose family owns a prominent photo studio and resides in Sector 10, told police that he was returning from a gym in Sector 9 when he was waylaid by three men.

The miscreants allegedly got into his car forcibly and held him hostage at gunpoint. They demanded Rs 2-crore ransom to release him. Finally, they struck the deal at Rs 3 lakh.

While the victim called his friends to arrange the money, the accused drove him around in the car and even took him to Mohali. After the money was arranged, the victim’s friend reached Elante mall to pay it. The accused took the money and fled in the Mercedes, leaving Harpreet there.

After Harpreet informed the police, the vehicle was recovered from near the Kali Bari light point. Its ignition was still on. The UT senior superintendent of police and other senior officials besides forensic teams also reached the spot.

"We are verifying the allegations," said Industrial Area station house officer (SHO) inspector ZS Khan.

Chef’s car looted in Panchkula

Five men fled with a Chandigarh resident’s brand new car near Shalimar mall here on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. It is second carjacking incident in the city in the past one month.

Anil Kumar Bhanker, who is a chef at Red Woods hotel on the Morni road, told police that he was returning home to Sector 41, Chandigarh, in his Maruti Swift Dzire around 1:30am. He had bought the car for ₹8 lakh in December last year.

As he reached the Shalimar mall, his car was hit by a speeding Hyundai i20 from the rear. When Bhanker stepped out, two men allegedly came out of the i20 brandishing a gun. The duo allegedly snatched his keys and fled in the Dzire that also had his two laptops and a mobile phone. Bhanker said there were three more men in the i20.

Deputy commissioner of police Manbir Singh said a case has been registered. “There is no headway so far,” he said.