Faridkot: After 1st round of counselling, 50% seats in MD dental sciences go vacant

Around 50% of seats on offer for a MD in dental sciences in the state have gone vacant after the conclusion of the first round of centralised counselling at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, on Thursday.

Of 133 seats across 12 dental colleges, only 68 have been filled, with the rest going vacant. All 65 vacant seats are in private colleges. The two government dental colleges at Amritsar and Patiala filled all their seats.

Interestingly, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) had lowered the criteria for admission. A BFUHS official said that a second round of counselling will be held soon to fill the vacancies.

For MD/MS courses in other streams, 350 of 420 seats were filled. The Punjab and Haryana high court had stayed the declaration of result on April 3. The court order came on a petition challenging the eligibility criteria for grant of incentives to in-service regular PCMS/PCMS (dental) doctors.