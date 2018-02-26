Holy trip: IRCTC offers 7-day tour from Chandigarh to Maharashtra in just Rs 19k

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a seven-day tour to Shirdi and other important tourist and religious destinations in Maharashtra next month.

The tour — which includes air-conditioned travel and stay besides food and escort — costs just Rs 19,580 a person.

Shirdi houses the famous Sai temple, a shrine built over Sai Baba’s samadhi in 1922. Other destinations covered in the tour package are Trimbakeshwar, Panchwati, Grishneshwar and Ellora.

Trimbakeshwar is an ancient Hindu temple in Nashik, Panchwati is associated with Ramayana, Grishneshwar houses one of the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines mentioned in the Shiva Purana while Ellora is famous for rock-cut cave temples, a world heritage site.

A 3AC charter coach will be added to the Kalka-Shirdi Superfast Express that will depart from the Chandigarh railway station at 7:40pm on March 15.

IRCTC regional office spokesperson Shubham Arya said there are 60 berths available on the coach.

“Bookings have already begun,” he said.

The travellers will be provided AC accommodation in a hotel with three-star facilities, vegetarian food three times a day, tour escort and security on train besides AC tourist buses for sightseeing.

Those interested can make the bookings online on the IRCTC website — http://www.irctctourism.com — or visit the regional office in Sector 34 (0172-4645795). Jitendra Tomar can be contacted on 9717640979 for more information.

South Darshan from March 17

Meanwhile, the IRCTC has already started bookings for its 12-day South Darshan tour as well.

The train will depart from the Chandigarh railway station at 7am on March 17. Costing Rs 1,000 a day, it will cover seven destinations: Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli and Tirupati.

