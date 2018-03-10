Mercury spikes to 30°C in Chandigarh, and it’s going to get hotter

There will be no respite from the heat anytime soon as the weather department has predicted warm and dry weather over the next few days.

Surinder Paul, director, Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, said that the sky will remain clear on Saturday and there will be will be no major change in the weather for the next three-four days.

He added, “The days will remain warm and dry in the next few days.” The maximum temperature on Friday was 30.4°C, which is three degrees above normal while the night temperature on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday was 13.3°C, 1 degree above normal.

In the coming days, day and night temperatures are expected to increase by one to two degrees while the sky will remain clear.