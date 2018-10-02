Needy people can buy clothes from this shop in Punjab’s Nabha at Rs 30

In a unique initiative, a doctor couple with the help of few good samaritans are selling clothes to needy people at nominal prices at their ‘Neki ki Deewar’ shop in Nabha.

“Earlier, we had planned to give the clothes free of cost,however, only habitual beggars were coming. We started charging Rs 30 for all the items (from blanket to shirt) as a friend suggested that any person with self respect won’t buy the products for free. So far, 6,000 persons including labourers, rickshaw pullers have bought from us,” said Dr Sunita Garg who manages the shop with her husband Dr JL Garg.

We fix the used clothes, toys, beddings and other household items which are donated to us and sell them, she said.

“To make people aware, we advertised across the city so that people can donate at our hospital.Two rooms have been kept at the hospital for the collection of donated items and three ladies have been employed to sort out all the articles category wise,” she said.

“We also wrote to the principals of almost all the prominent city schools to motivate the students to donate their used clothes, following which we received multiple donations from children, their parents, teachers,” she said.

“After some time a chemist provided us his shop to sell the products. On the first day, we displayed different items blankets, quilts, shawls,clothes etc. Over 300 people bought the items from our shop,” she said.

One of customers, Kamlesh, said, “I hesitated when the items were given free of cost but now I can purchase it for Rs 30. I have requested them to get quilts for this winter season.”

The doctor couple said that the money earned by selling these clothes is being spent to sponsor medical treatments of economically weaker sections, installation of water coolers at different areas, sponsoring education of children, etc.

