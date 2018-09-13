No end to stringent curfew timings for girl hostellers in Chandigarh colleges

In wake of the protests by the students, Panjab University (PU) authorities relaxed the curfew timings for girl students, who reside in hostels, from 10pm to 11pm. However, the curfew hours remained the same for the girl students of co-ed colleges in the city.

When it comes to rules and regulations for boys and girls in the hostels, hostellers opine that the girl students are treated differently as hostel timings are relaxed for boys, but they remain stringent for girls.

A student of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, on condition of anonymity said, “On weekdays, we are not even allowed to step outside the college. On Sundays and other holidays, the girls are required to be back before 5pm.”

“If a girl student wants to go home, she needs a written application from her parents as the authorities ask for it,” she said.

The boys’ hostel timings are relaxed as the gate closes at 10pm. Rajan Anand, a student of GGDSD College, said, “The girls’ hostel is not less than a prison. Even the walls of the hostel are so high. The curfew timings for boys are relaxed.”

The girls’ hostel gate of DAV College, Sector 10, closes at 6.50pm, whereas the boys’ hostel gate is open till 9.30pm.

‘We have to write application if late’

Priyanka Verma, a DAV College, said, “When it comes to curfew timings, we have to write an application explaining why we are late even if we are late by a minute.”

Sarthak Beakta, a student of DAV College, said, “I think the timings of girls’ hostel should be increased to 7.30pm, but not more than that. The crime rate in India is increasing at an alarming rate, if something happens to the girls than everyone will the blame college authorities.”

The curfew timings for boys’ hostel at Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, is 10pm, for girls’ hostel is 6pm.

A girl student of PGGC-11, who requested anonymity, said, “The girls do not go out during the odd hours here as it is unsafe. If girls step out during late hours, the safety situation will improve.”

Aman Goyat, a student of PGGC-11, said, “Boys have an easy life. It is the girls who struggle here because of tight curfew timings.”

‘Rules as parents want assurance’

GGDSD College chief warden Sumeet K Sibal said, “The rules for girls’ hostel are strict as the parents want an assurance that their wards are safe and secure. This is why we have a long waiting list for hostel accommodation.”

DAV College boys hostel chief warden Kashmiri Lal said, “Although I am in favour of no discrimination based on gender, but it will not come in a day. If we give freedom to girls, why would their parents send them to the hostels?”

Relaxing curfew timings for girls and bringing it at par with boys’ hostels was the common highlight of manifestos released by students bodies this year.

‘Highlighted issue during student polls’

GGDSD College president Pritampal Singh said, “We highlighted the issue during the student polls. We will take it up with the authorities concerned.”

DAV College president Aashish Nehra said, “The rules are for the safety of girls, but if they are facing problems I will talk to them.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 12:31 IST