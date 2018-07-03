Portraits of people killed during Operation Bluestar to be installed at Golden Temple

Portraits of approximately 890 people, including 50 women, who were killed during Operation Bluestar in 1984, will be put up in the “shaheedi gallery”, which is under construction in the basement of the memorial of the operation in the Golden Temple complex.

On demand of the Damdami Taksal, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had decided to establish the gallery to display the portraits of those killed, including Sikh militant leaders Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, president of the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) Amrik Singh, major general Shabeg Singh (retd), relics and history of the operation carried out by the Army in the central Sikh shrine against the militants.

Sarchand Singh, the spokesperson of Taksal, which was once headed by Bhindranwale, said that work on the gallery is underway. He said they had three lists of those killed, prepared by the Dal Khalsa, the SGPC and a UK-based Sikh organisation.

“The directory published by the Dal Khalsa contains a list of 229, while the SGPC’s contains 741. The UK- based organisation has prepared a list of 803 names. By synchronising all the lists, the Taksal has prepared a list of 890 names under the supervision of its head Baba Harnam Singh (Dhumma)”, he said.