PSS officer’s gunman shoots self in Ludhiana

A constable deputed as a gunman with PPS officer Paramjit Singh Pannu allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at his official accommodation on Club Road on Monday.

Deceased Manpreet Singh, 32, shot himself in the chest and the rifle was lying near his body, police said.

His neighbours said Manpreet had returned after leaving his wife at her parents place on Saturday.

The incident came to light when neighbours complained to police about a foul smell emanating from the government accommodation on Monday night.

Reason behind the extreme step was not ascertained, police claimed.

Division Number 8 police station SHO inspector Vinod Kumar said they were suspecting it to be a matter of accidental fire. He added that case will be cleared after investigation.