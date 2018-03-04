Punjab AAP leader booked for failure to repay loans

Narinder Singh Sandha, who unsuccessfully contested as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Ferozepur (urban) seat, was booked on charges of fraud and cheating amounting to approximately Rs 75 lakh in two cases with branches of a nationalised bank.

Sandha, along with his business partners, availed a loan of Rs 50 lakh from a Bank of India branch at Zira, a sub division of Ferozepur district, and another Rs 25 lakh was taken as a loan from Bank of Baroda in Ferozepur.

In both of cases, properties, despite being mortgaged to banks as security, were sold off even though loan was not cleared.

The economic offence wing of local police registered two different cases against Narinder Singh Sandha and others, including Davinder Singh, Davinder Kumar, Sangeeta and Deepika.

Narinder Singh, on the other hand, has rebuffed the charges and is claiming innocence. “I am being implicated in an attempt to malign my image,” he said.