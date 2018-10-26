Punjab, Chandigarh Congress leaders protest removal of CBI chief Alok Verma, deputy Asthana

Leaders of Punjab and Chandigarh Congress held a protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Sector 30 in Chandigarh against the NDA government’s move to remove CBI director Alok Kumar Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana.

Water canons were used by the police to stop the Congress leaders from entering the CBI office and traffic was diverted.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Chandigarh Congress in-charge Asha Kumari, former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, Punjab Congress MLA Pargat Singh and Chandigarh Congress president Pradeep Chhabra were present during the protest.

Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana were divested of all duties late in the night following a feud between the two.

Joint director M Nageswar Rao, a 1986-batch Orissa-cadre officer, who was asked to take over as acting chief immediately, in his first order, removed the entire team probing the bribery case against Asthana, including Ajay Bassi, the investigation officer (IO) and deputy inspector general Manish Sinha.

The removal of the director triggered a political row, with opposition leaders criticising the move and Congress wondering if Verma was “sacked” for his keenness to probe the “layers of corruption” in the Rafale scam and sought an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 13:42 IST