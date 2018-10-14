Speeding car runs over two senior citizens in Ludhiana

In yet another hit-and-run case, two senior citizens lost their lives after being run over by a speeding car near Sarinh village on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday.

The incident took place when the two, identified as Lakshman Singh, 70, and friend Pritam Singh, 75, were returning home from a gurdwara in Alamgir village. When they reached the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road, a speeding car coming from Ludhiana side hit them.

“The impact of the collision was so strong that my father and his friend were tossed at least ten feet away from the spot they were at, said Mangaljit Singh, son of the deceased Lakshman Singh and the complainant in the case.

He added that both of them died on the spot. “The car driver fled immediately, leaving the vehicle at the spot,” said Mangaljit Singh. The police seized the car and sent the bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Police said the driver has been identified as Karamjit Singh of Pohir village, a numbardar of the village. He surrendered before the police on Sunday.

ASI Subhash Chand, who is investigating the case, said the police identified the driver with the help of documents recovered from the car. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver. The accused surrendered himself before the police on Sunday.

