Theft at banker’s house: Burglars flee with ₹4-lakh items within 17 minutes

It took just 17 minutes for burglars to break open the locks of a flat at the Chandigarh Housing Board project in Sector 51 and flee with valuables worth around ₹4 lakh, without being noticed, police said on Saturday.

The burglary took place at a banker’s house on Friday afternoon, when he was at work and his wife had gone to pick up their son from a nearby bus stop.

There have been 25 cases of theft in Chandigarh over the past week, with 10 reported on Wednesday alone.

The house owner, Rahul Kanwal, is a manager at ICICI Bank’s branch in Sector 38. His wife, Mamta Kanwal, a homemaker, had left the house at 12:33 pm. She used a steel lock on the main gate besides the automatic lock on the wooden door. She returned at 12:50pm to find broken locks and an open front door. The house had been ransacked, main cupboard was broken into and the contents of its locker were scattered on the floor, she told police.

The missing items included two gold bangles, a chain, a diamond-studded mangalsutra, two diamond earrings, four rings, a silver bowl, two silver coins, a digital camera and some cash.

Police believe it to be the handiwork of “professional thieves” who conducted a recce before striking on Friday.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house trespass or house breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 49 police station against the unidentified people.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 16:29 IST