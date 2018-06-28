Video of surgical strikes: Stop politicising army action, Capt Amarinder Singh tells Modi govt

As a video of surgical strikes carried out by Indian forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016 went viral on Thursday, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh condemned the BJP-led central government’s “repeated attempts to politicise the Indian army”.

“It’s not appropriate to use the army for political mileage,” said the Congress CM, echoing the sentiment expressed by his party, adding, “It’s unfortunate that the surgical strikes, which claimed the lives of many Indian soldiers, are being repeatedly politicised by the central government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Khaira raising drug bogey’

In other issues, in response to a question during the press interaction, he lambasted leader of opposition and AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira over “his attempts to secure political and personal gains by raising the bogey of drugs”. “My government is eliminating the drug menace and the smugglers are under pressure,” he claimed.

Replying to another question, Amarinder said he would ensure a probe into an allegation made by former cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh about an addict being pushed into drugs by a cop.

‘High heroin price proof of success’

Around 10,000 peddlers are in jail, said the CM, adding that one of the kingpins is lodged in a Hong Kong prison and efforts are on to secure his extradition. The government has information about three major drug suppliers having fled India, he disclosed.

“The price of heroin has shot through the roof, further endorsing the success of the government’s anti-drugs campaign,” he said.

“With heroin and chitta (‘white’ powder narcotics) scarce in the market, drug addicts are now resorting to consumption of other mixtures, and even reportedly using anti-addiction drugs intravenously, to satisfy their cravings,” he further said, citing information received from ”various sources”. He said directives will soon be issued to ensure strict supervision to prevent misuse of such drugs by addicts.