All-women crew pilots passenger train from Ranchi to Tori

In a first of its kind initiative in the zone, an all-women crew piloted Ranchi-Lohardaga-Tori passenger train through a distance of 111km both ways, during a journey of more than five hours on Thursday, observed as International Women’s Day.

Railway officials commissioned the all-woman team, including the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, guard and ticket examiners, to man and drive an unreserved passenger train between Ranchi and Tori in Latehar district and back on Thursday. They also deployed an all-women escort team from Railway Protection Force (RPF) to assist the female crew.

Earlier, the railways had an all-women team comprising two assistant station masters, one porter and two peons take complete control of rail operations for the first time on International Women’s Day at Daltonganj railway station in East Central Railway (ECR) last year.

Loco pilot Deepali Amrit sought people’s support for girls, saying they were capable of achieving big feats. “I have been piloting trains since 2007. I started doing it despite the fact that people do not easily allow their daughters to even to drive a vehicle. The girls are no less capable than boys. What they need to excel is support and guidance from the family and community,” she added.

Assistant loco pilot Roji Sinha said, “This is a special day for women railway employees as an all-woman team has been entrusted the task of piloting this passenger train. Nothing is impossible for women if they are given an opportunity to show their mettle.”

Train guard Sabita Bela Toppo also echoed similar sentiments.

Other members of the team included ticket examiners Urshila Toppo, Mishira Soren, Adlin Kerketta, Dipti Kachhap, Lorentia Kerketta and Meera Yadav as well as RPF personnel, including Kavita Kumari, Lidia Tirkey, Babi Xalco and Priya Bara.

Local railway employees welcomed the women members on their arrival at Tori station even as curious onlookers thronged the driver’s cabin to capture a shot of women in the driver’s seat.