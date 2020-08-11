e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Jharkhand now has 8,849 active coronavirus cases, while 9,748 people have recovered from the disease, the state government bulletin said.

ranchi Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in Jharkhand to 18,786.
A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in Jharkhand to 18,786.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Eleven more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.

Jharkhand now has 8,849 active coronavirus cases, while 9,748 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate is one per cent and the recovery rate 51.88 per cent, it added.

tags
top news
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In