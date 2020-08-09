Ranchi municipality shut for 5 days as official, 3 workers test positive for Covid-19

ranchi

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:33 IST

The district administration on Saturday temporarily shut down Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for the next five days till August 13 after one of its senior officials and three frontline workers were found infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Confirming the development, RMC commissioner Mukesh Kumar said, “A deputy municipal commissioner and three frontline workers have been tested positive for Covid-19. Contact tracing exercise has been initiated to identify people who came in direct or indirect contact with these people and sampling will be done in the next couple of days.”

He added, “We have temporarily closed down the corporation for the next five days to carry out sanitization work and other procedure as per protocol. However, people have been instructed to work from home and keep their mobile phones on.”

“The daily cleanliness work of the city would not be affected,” the commissioner said.

Reportedly, the RMC officer, who tested positive on Saturday, had been on field duty for the last one week. He had monitored the sanitization and other works at the chief minister’s house after 19 staff of the CM’s residence and office were found infected with coronavirus early this week.