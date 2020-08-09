e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Ranchi municipality shut for 5 days as official, 3 workers test positive for Covid-19

Ranchi municipality shut for 5 days as official, 3 workers test positive for Covid-19

The infected RMC official had monitored sanitization and other works at the CM’s house recently.

ranchi Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:33 IST
Bedanti Saran
Bedanti Saran
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Office of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation in Ranchi.
Office of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation in Ranchi. (Diwakar Prasad/HT Photos)
         

The district administration on Saturday temporarily shut down Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for the next five days till August 13 after one of its senior officials and three frontline workers were found infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Confirming the development, RMC commissioner Mukesh Kumar said, “A deputy municipal commissioner and three frontline workers have been tested positive for Covid-19. Contact tracing exercise has been initiated to identify people who came in direct or indirect contact with these people and sampling will be done in the next couple of days.”

He added, “We have temporarily closed down the corporation for the next five days to carry out sanitization work and other procedure as per protocol. However, people have been instructed to work from home and keep their mobile phones on.”

“The daily cleanliness work of the city would not be affected,” the commissioner said.

Reportedly, the RMC officer, who tested positive on Saturday, had been on field duty for the last one week. He had monitored the sanitization and other works at the chief minister’s house after 19 staff of the CM’s residence and office were found infected with coronavirus early this week.

tags
top news
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
LIVE: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari deletes Amit Shah Covid-19 test report tweet; MHA says no fresh test conducted yet
LIVE: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari deletes Amit Shah Covid-19 test report tweet; MHA says no fresh test conducted yet
In big boost to farmers, PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund
In big boost to farmers, PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case going to CBI
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case going to CBI
Expert who investigated Mangaluru accident lists reasons for Kozhikode plane crash
Expert who investigated Mangaluru accident lists reasons for Kozhikode plane crash
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In