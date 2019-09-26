Relief for motorists as Jharkhand slashes traffic penalties up to Rs 9,500

ranchi

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:29 IST

Giving a major relief to motorists, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday slashed the penalties up to Rs 9,500 under different heads that fall under ‘compoundable offence’ category of the Motor Vehicles Act (Amendment) 2019.

“The government has revised the fines wherever the state had power to do. Our effort was to keep it at minimum side,” said state transport minister CP Singh.

While the new Act stipulated fine up to Rs 10,000 for violating pollution norm, Jharkhand government has slashed it to Rs 1,000. Similarly, the fine for not holding conductor license or holding license without the eligibility was reduced to Rs 500, which was up to Rs 10,000 in the new Act.

The transport minister said the penalty for using mobile phone while driving, which was from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 in the new Act, was fixed at Rs 1000. Similarly, the fine for dangerous driving was fixed at Rs 1,000, which the new Act stipulated from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000.

Driving vehicle without registration would now cough up Rs 2000 as penalty in Jharkhand. The new act had provisioned Rs 2,000 to Rs 5000 as penalty.

The reduction comes amid hue and cry raised by common people as well as opposition parties in Jharkhand who had been protesting the enhanced penalties since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect from September 1.

Sensing the rising protest, the state government had earlier this month given a three-month breather to its citizen from revised Motor Vehicle Act. The state government asked people to complete all their documents within three months.

During the cabinet briefing Singh reiterated that the breather for three months would continue even after the revision in fines. “I would like to request people again to complete their all documents in the given time and abide by the traffic rules,” he said.

However, opposition parties termed it an election stunt. “If government takes any decision against the public aspiration, it has to roll back it and it happened in Jharkhand. Assuming a major loss in the upcoming assembly election due to the hefty fines under amended motor vehicle act, the government slashed penalties in few components. But, it will not work in election,” said JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Major offences Fines under amended MV Act Fines after revision

Pollution Upto Rs 10,000 Rs 1000

Use of phone while driving Rs 1000-Rs 5000 Rs 1000

Over speeding (LMV) Rs 1000-Rs 2000 Rs 1000

Over speeding (MMV, HMV) Rs 2000-Rs 4000 Rs 2000

Dangerous driving Rs 1000-Rs 5000 Rs 1000

Driving without registration Rs 2000-Rs 5000 Rs 2000

