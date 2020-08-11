e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Two arrested with 17kg opium, 1,860kg poppy husk

Two arrested with 17kg opium, 1,860kg poppy husk

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Narpat Kumar Mangaram, 25, and Chunaram, 30, both residents of Rajasthan’s Barmer.

ranchi Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
These contraband items had been acquired from various areas of Jharkhand.
These contraband items had been acquired from various areas of Jharkhand.(HT Photo)
         

Ranchi police have arrested two accused and seized 17 kgs of opium and 1,860 kgs of poppy husk with a market value of Rs 35 lakh from their possession which they were smuggling to Rajasthan, Superintendent of Police Naushan Alam said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Narpat Kumar Mangaram, 25, and Chunaram, 30, both residents of Rajasthan’s Barmer. They had procured these contraband items from various areas of Jharkhand.

The arrest was made on Monday after police acted upon a tip-off.

“Acting on secret information, a special investigation team conducted a vehicle checking drive on NH-33 on Monday. On suspicion, the team checked an 18-wheel truck and found 17 packets of opium of 1 kg each and 93 gunny sacks of poppy husk weighing 1,860 kg. The police also seized a cash amount of Rs 30,460 from their possession,” the Superintendent of Police said.

When the driver and another man could not present valid documents for carrying the substances, they were arrested.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In