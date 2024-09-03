Ajay Devgn rents out 3,455-square feet office space in Mumbai for 7 lakh per month

Bollywood actor, director and producer Ajay Devgn has leased out a commercial office space spanning 3,455 square feet in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh, property registration documents accessed through proptech platform Square Yards showed. Ajay Devgn has leased a commercial office space spanning 3,455 square feet in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹ 7 lakh

The said office space is located in the Signature Tower on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. Terms of the deal also include parking space for three cars, as per the documents.

The five-year lease agreement included a security deposit of ₹30 lakh, the documents showed.

As reported earlier by HT.com, Ajay Devgn also owns a total of five units in the building acquired in April 2023, for a combined price of ₹45.09 crore.

According to the documents, the leave and license agreement was registered on September 2 and attracted a stamp duty of ₹1.12 lakh.

Queries have been sent to Ajay Devgn by HT.com on mail. The story will be updated when a response is received.

Devgn’s celebrity neighbours

Several other Bollywood celebrities reportedly own office units in the same commercial tower, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Manoj Bajpayee.

Earlier this year, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had purchased three office units spanning a carpet area of 8,429 square feet for nearly ₹60 crore in the Signature Tower. This added to the four units purchased by Big B in the same building last year for nearly ₹29 crore.

Others, such as Manoj Bajpayee and wife Shabana Raza pumped in ₹31 crore in four units in Signature Tower in October 2023. Each unit attracted a purchase price of ₹7.77 crore and a stamp duty of ₹46.62 lakh, the property registration documents showed.

Meanwhile those from the younger lot of celebs, Kartik Aaryan and Sarah Ali Khan are also neighbours in the same building. They own one unit each spanning 2,099 square feet. While Sarah Ali and Amrita Singh paid a purchase price of ₹9 crore for their unit in July 2023, Kartik Aaryan who acquired his property in September 2023 paid ₹10 crore. The seller in both transactions was Aishwarya Property and Estates Private Limited.