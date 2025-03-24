Akshay Kumar sells two apartments in Mumbai for 6.60 crore, nets 90% return on investment

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has sold two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali area for ₹6.60 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Since their purchase in 2017, the apartments have yielded a 89% return on investment. Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has sold two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali area for ₹ 6.60 crore(PTI)

The apartments on the 34th floor of Oberoi Sky City, a project by Oberoi Realty in Borivali East, were part of Kumar's real estate portfolio. This marks his third transaction in 2025 involving the sale of apartments in the building, the documents showed.

The documents showed that Akshay Kumar's first apartment, a 1,080 sq ft apartment, was purchased in November 2017 for ₹2.82 crore and sold for ₹5.35 crore on March 20, 2025.

The documents showed that the second apartment is a 252 sq ft unit purchased in 2017 for ₹67.19 lakh and sold on March 20, 2025, for ₹1.25 crore.

Both apartments were purchased for over ₹3.49 crore and have now been sold for ₹6.60 crore, reflecting an almost 89% appreciation in value over a period of more than seven years, according to the documents.

Also Read: After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar sells an apartment in Mumbai for ₹4.25 crore

The sale included car parking spaces. The stamp duty for both apartments totaled nearly ₹40 lakh, along with a registration fee of ₹60,000.

Akshay Kumar sold the apartments to two individuals, Piyush Shah and Purvi Shah. Both Kumar and the buyers could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar sells apartment in Mumbai's Borivali East for ₹4.35 crore, earns 84% return on investment

According to SquareYards, the Oberoi Sky City building is spread across 25 acres of the township and is a ready-to-move-in project offering 3 BHK, studio and duplex apartments.

According to SquareYards data intelligence website, Oberoi Sky City has demonstrated strong market activity, recording 208 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs. 818 crore from March 2024 to February 2025. SquareYards said in a statement that the average resale property price in the project stands at Rs. 44,577 per sq. ft.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna sell luxury flat in Mumbai for ₹80 crore

Other property transactions by Akshay Kumar

In another property transaction in the same building, Akshay Kumar sold a 1,073 sq. ft. apartment on the 11th floor of Oberoi Sky City on March 8, 2025, for ₹4.35 crore, achieving an 84% return on investment, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

Similarly, on January 21, 2025, Akshay Kumar sold another 1,073 sq ft apartment on the 12th floor for ₹4.25 crore, at a value appreciation of 78%, according to documents by Square Yards.

Meanwhile, the costliest per sq ft rate for an apartment in Borivali stands at ₹56,000 per sq ft, as reported by HT.com in October 2024.