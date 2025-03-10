Akshay Kumar sells apartment in Mumbai's Borivali East for 4.35 crore

Akshay Kumar has sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for ₹4.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Akshay Kumar, who is in the news for the film Sky Force, has sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for ₹ 4.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.(Yogen Shah)

The property is located in Sky City, a 25-acre development by Oberoi Realty. The ready-to-move-in residential project offers 2BHK, 3BHK, studio, and duplex apartments.

The deal was registered on March 8, 2025, per the documents. The IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards reveal that the apartment spans 1,073 sq. ft. and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹26.1 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that an apartment purchased by Kumar in November 2017 for ₹2.37 crore was recently sold for ₹4.35 crore, reflecting an 84% appreciation in value.

Akshay Kumar could not be reached for comment. An email query has been sent to Oberoi Realty.

Square Yards Data Intelligence reports show that Oberoi Sky City has shown strong market activity, with 208 sale registrations totalling ₹818 crore between March 2024 and February 2025. The average resale price in the project is ₹44,577 per sq. ft.

As per IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan acquired multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City in May 2024.

Previous transactions

In the same building, in January 2025, Akshay Kumar sold another unit for ₹4.25 crore, which was also purchased in 2017. Square Yard's analysis of the registration document showed that Kumar bought the apartment for ₹2.38 crore in November 2017 and sold it for ₹4.25 crore, reflecting a 78% appreciation in value.

And in February, Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sold their luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Oberoi 360 West project for ₹80 crore. The 6830 sq ft apartment (RERA carpet) was located on the 39th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project, a luxury residential tower in Worli, and includes four parking slots.

About Borivali's real estate market

In what is likely the most expensive real estate deal in Mumbai’s suburb of Borivali, a 4BHK luxury apartment was sold for ₹14 crore last year, with a per sq. ft. rate of ₹56,000.

Real estate experts told HT.com that this marks the highest recorded price for a property in Borivali, bringing it on par with prime locations like Andheri, Vile Parle, Dadar, and Mahim.

Located on Mumbai’s northwestern edge, Borivali is known for attractions such as Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Kanheri Caves, and amusement parks like Water Kingdom and Essel World. Borivali East, in particular, is favoured for its greenery, proximity to parks, and strong connectivity to Kandivali East, Dahisar East, and Borivali West.