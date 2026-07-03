Van Mahotsav 2026: Delhi goes into overdrive for environment’s sake

Come monsoon and it’s time for Van Mahotsav that is observed annually in the first week of July. The annual forest festival has become the Capital’s latest green lifestyle trend and is getting a new boost as the Delhi Government recently launched the Green Drive Portal under the campaign, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, aiming to plant 70 lakh saplings across the city. Those looking to participate in tree plantation drives can volunteer with several environmental organisations across the city.

As eco-conscious individuals and communities gear up to participate, it’s the thought behind the campaign is exciting many. “The idea is beautiful as planting a tree feels like giving back to mother Earth in the most sacred way,” says Tanya Kumar, a final-year Law student at Delhi University, adding, “To ensure plantation isn’t just a one-time thing, my friends and I have decided that two of our monthly hangouts must be at tree plantation drives.”

“There is no better catalyst than the arrival of the rains to help these saplings thrive and grow, and the cooler weather naturally brings out enthusiastic crowds,” says Rajeev Kumar, from Think Good Foundation, adding, “Van Mahotsav truly transforms our initiative from being just a chore into a vibrant community social. Our recent weekend eco-drives in Greater Noida draw around 50 volunteers from all over NCR. This was a fantastic mix of energetic college students, families wanting to teach their kids about Nature, and corporate teams looking for a unique outdoor bonding experience. Together, everyone got their hands dirty in making seed bombs with native varieties like bamboo, babool, and jungle jalebi. We supply all the materials and the volunteers come and jump right into planting, watering, and composting.”

This isn’t all for these gung-ho Delhiites even ask whether “the tree they plant will be taken care of,” shares Dhirender Sharma from Delhi Greens, adding, “Recently we were at Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College for a plantation workshop or exercise and the enthusiasm was great. A lot of students turned up, which told us that people are wanting to give back to Nature. But, a lot of times people shy away from planting trees because they don’t feel connected to it as it is not in their backyard. They think that once we plant it, it will go neglected so what is the point. But, that’s exactly what we take pride in! Our team follows up regularly to nurture and maintain it. If one wants to volunteer, they can join our drives or invite us to their office complex, college, or school where we can conduct one such drive.”

How can can you join in?

Delhi Greens (9811330214)

Think Good Foundation (087506 05092)

Give me trees: (9811258150)

Residents can book a slot for Delhi Government’s mega plantation drive at the Green Drive Portal on greendrive.delhivanmahotsav.in

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