Orange alert in Mumbai; rain likely over next 2 hours

“An Orange Warning has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, with moderate to intense spells of rain likely at isolated places over the next 3 hours. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay alert,” IMD has said, according to news agency ANI .

The warning however has been downgraded from the earlier red alert issued on Wednesday, indicating that Mumbai may finally get some temporary relief following relentless rains for days on end.

More rain may batter Mumbai today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, with showers expected over the next two hours.

Monsoon strikes Mumbai A red alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar disricts on Wednesday till noon, but was later extended till 7PM. Raigad and Ratnagiri were also later placed under red alert, while Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Palghar remained under orange alert.

Recording a total amount of 204mm rainfall in the next 24 hours, IMD then placed Mumbai and surrounding regions of Thane and Raigad under an orange alert till July 5 on Thursday.

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Santacruz, which is the city’s base weather station, recorded 204.6mm rain, while Colaba received 158.2mm rain, as of Thursday according to IMD. Other areas that saw intense rainfall included Juhu (164.5 mm), Vikhroli (163 mm), Ram Mandir (157 mm), Bandra (141.5 mm) and Vidyavihar (132 mm). Sion recorded 115 mm, while Chembur received 99.5 mm, Colaba 99 mm and Byculla 97.5 mm during the same period.

The highest rainfall was recorded in the eastern suburbs of Mulund (218mm) followed by S-ward office (212mm) and Powai (208mm). These regions have now been placed under an orange alert.

This development is expected to provide temporary respite to city dwellers who have been facing issues in their daily commute due to waterlogging and safety hazards in multiple areas.

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The weather pattern had also increased traffic congestion in multiple pockets and caused a slight increase in the city's water level supply to go from 7.18% to 8.12% . This is still a huge cry from the 43.46% capacity seen in the water reservoir system at this time last year.