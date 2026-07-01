Mumbai weather: IMD Red alert in city, adjoining areas as rain causes waterlogging in Andheri, Worli; Powai lake swells

Overnight and early morning showers intensified monsoon conditions across Maharashtra's Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday, disrupting normal life in several low-lying areas. A view of the Marine Drive amid rainfall, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The weather department has also forecast intense rain spells with lightning, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay cautious.

Civic disruption was reported across several parts of the city as relentless rain led to waterlogging, traffic congestion and tree fall incidents, while key water storage levels also saw a sharp dip.

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