Anant Raj to demerge data centre biz into separate listed entity

Real estate firm Anant Raj Ltd on July 21 said it will demerge its data centre vertical into a separate listed entity for further growth.

Delhi-based Anant Raj Ltd presently operates two distinct business verticals -- a real estate business and a data centre and cloud services business. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Delhi-based Anant Raj Ltd presently operates two distinct business verticals -- a real estate business and a data centre and cloud services business.

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The data centre business is presently operated through Anant Raj Ltd and its subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd (ARCPL).

According to a regulatory filing, the board approved a composite scheme of arrangement amongst Anant Raj Ltd, ARCPL (amalgamating company), and Ashok Cloud Pvt Ltd (resultant company) and their respective shareholders and creditors.

The scheme provides for the amalgamation of ARCPL with and into Anant Raj Ltd and thereafter the demerger of the data centre business from Anant Raj Ltd into Ashok Cloud.

This will result in the consolidation of the data centre business in Ashok Cloud and the segregation of the same from Anant Raj Ltd's real estate business.

The existing shareholders of Anant Raj Ltd would receive shares in Ashok Cloud Pvt Ltd, pursuant to the demerger.

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{{^usCountry}} During 2025-26, Anant Raj Ltd's profit grew to ₹557.02 crore from ₹425.82 crore in the preceding year. Its total income increased to ₹2,579.08 crore from ₹2,100.28 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During 2025-26, Anant Raj Ltd's profit grew to ₹557.02 crore from ₹425.82 crore in the preceding year. Its total income increased to ₹2,579.08 crore from ₹2,100.28 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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On the rationale of demerger, Anant Raj said the "data centre business has evolved significantly over the years and is well poised to chart its own growth path and operate as a separate listed entity...whilst continuing to leverage Anant Raj Ltd's institutional strengths, strong brand equity and goodwill".

Therefore, the scheme is being proposed to consolidate the entire data centre business within a single dedicated corporate entity and facilitate the creation of two dedicated listed companies focused on separate business verticals, it added.

Anant Raj Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.