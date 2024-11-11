Hyderabad-headquartered real estate major Aparna Constructions and Estates on November 11 announced the launch of a 123-acre township project - Aparna Deccan Town - in the city at an investment of ₹2,851 crore. Aparna Constructions to invest ₹ 2,851 crore in first phase of 123-acre township in Hyderabad(Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited)

“This landmark township represents an ambitious foray into the ultra-luxury residential market, supported by a substantial investment of ₹2,851 crore for the first phase of Aparna Deccan Town,” the company statement said.

According to the company statement, the project, located in the Gopanpally-Gachibowli area, comprises high-rise apartments and a gated community of 99 independent premium bungalows.

Aparna Sunstone, marking the first residential project launch of Aparna Deccan Town, will include nine G+44 towers, offering 3 BHK residences spanning 1,478 to 2,237 square feet in size.

“The launch of Aparna Deccan Town and Aparna Sunstone marks our milestone entry into the ultra-luxury segment…Capturing the spirit of a city that is both dynamic and ambitious, Aparna Deccan Town embodies our vision of offering Hyderabad’s residents luxurious, thoughtfully designed living spaces that meet the evolving demands of urban life,” said S S Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates.

45 mn sq ft portfolio under construction

Aparna Constructions, a ₹3,500-crore company, has a portfolio of 82 projects, of which 71 are residential properties and 11 are commercial and retail spaces spread across the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“These projects comprise integrated gated communities of apartments, villas, plot layouts, commercial and retail projects that are spread over 40 million square feet of built-up area and an additional 45 million square feet which is currently under construction,” the company statement said.

Over the next five years, the company plans to build real estate to the tune of 60 million square feet, the statement added.