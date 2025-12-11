Apple’s Noida store: All that you need to know about the rent, lease duration, floor location, total area and more

Apple’s fifth retail store in India, which opened today in Noida, spans 8,240.78 sq ft and has been leased for 11 years at a total tenure rent of about ₹65 crore, according to sublease documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The new outlet at DLF Mall of India will be the company’s second official store in the Delhi NCR region, after its first in Saket. Apple’s fifth retail store in India, which opened today in Noida, spans 8,240.78 sq ft and has been leased for 11 years at a total tenure rent of about ₹65 crore (Apple India)

Apple Noida is the fifth store in India and the second in the National Capital Region, serving communities across Noida and Delhi. It builds on Apple’s retail expansion that began in 2023 with Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, followed by Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune in September 2025, the company said in a statement.

Like all Apple facilities, Apple Noida runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral, it said.

The store area and the rent According to the sublease document shared by CRE Matrix, Apple has leased six units on the ground floor of the Noida mall, totalling approximately 8,240.78 sq ft (carpet area) of retail space, at ₹263.15 per sq ft per month for an 11-year period which includes one year of rent free period.

The monthly rent amounts to around ₹45.3 lakh, translating to an annual rent of roughly ₹5.4 crore. Over the full 11-year tenure, the rent amounts to approximately ₹64.9 crore, as per the sublease deed between Apple India Private Ltd and Paliwal Real Estate Limited.

The documents also indicate a 15% rent escalation every three years. The sublease deed was signed on February 25, 2025, the documents showed.

Apple stores in Noida and Saket The Noida outlet will be Apple’s second in Delhi-NCR, after Saket. Other stores are located in Mumbai BKC, Pune’s Koregaon Park and Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia.

The rent for Apple’s Noida store amounting to around ₹45 lakh per month is comparable to the effective rent the company pays in Saket, experts said.

Queries have been sent to both Apple India Private Ltd and DLF for Paliwal Real Estate Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Apple’s new Noida store and the city’s evolving retail landscape The new store’s location underscores Apple's confidence in Noida's growing market potential and regional significance, according to retail experts. The Noida store location benefits from a vast regional catchment covering Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, South Delhi, Agra, Mathura and several emerging demand hubs, they said.

The rent reflects Apple’s strong brand pull and the footfalls it draws. Prevailing rents for smaller stores in the Noida mall typically range from ₹500 to ₹700 per sq ft. Larger stores, however, are usually leased at lower rates due to size and stronger negotiation leverage, retail experts told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

They stated that almost all stores, except those in Mumbai’s BKC, are within the 8,000–9,000 sq ft range, demonstrating uniformity in store size across India, which supports brand consistency.

DLF Mall of India, Noida’s largest mall at nearly two million sq ft, is more than twice the size of Select Citywalk in Saket and remains the only centre of its scale and category in the region. The area is also set for a major boost with IKEA expected to open in Sector 52 by 2030.

Apple stores in India are located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, Delhi’s Saket City Mall, Pune’s Koregaon Park and Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia in North Bengaluru’s Hebbal.

