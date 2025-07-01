Bengaluru real estate: From July 1, e-Khata mandatory for all BBMP properties. Have you got yours?

Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar has said that over 5.34 lakh properties have so far been brought under the ongoing e-Khata drive, aimed at digitising property records and ensuring transparency in property ownership. Bengaluru real estate: From July 1, e-Khata will be mandatory for all properties under BBMP. Owners must update their records as part of the ongoing digitisation drive. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Taking to X, Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development and Town Planning and Bengaluru Urban District In-charge minister, said that from July 1, the eKhata drive brings property digitisation right to your doorstep.

He said so far 5.34 lakh properties have already been covered and 25 lakh are to benefit from the drive.

He had said earlier that “No citizen should have to pay a bribe to obtain their property records. This government has come to your doorstep to protect your property.”

Shivakumar had highlighted that property records across BBMP limits are being scanned, verified, and updated. “Just like Aadhaar gives a unique identity to individuals, we will assign a unique identifier to every property,” he said.

He had also announced that the e-Khata campaign will run through July, covering all BBMP wards. Officers and staff will assist residents through ward-level e-Khata melas being held across Bengaluru.

What is an e-Khata?

An e-Khata is the digital version of a property’s Khata certificate, a legal document that records details such as the property owner’s name, size, location, tax assessment, and more. It is essential for property-related transactions, obtaining building permits, and paying property tax.

The digital Khata system was launched in October 2024.

How to get an e-Khata:

Visit your BBMP ward office during the ongoing e-Khata mela. Property owners without a Khata can now generate one by accessing the official E-Aasthi portal bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

To obtain a khata, property owners simply need to upload essential documents, including their Aadhaar number, sale or registered deed number, a recent property photograph, and an Encumbrance Certificate

After entering property details, homeowners must upload ownership and tax records, verify the location using an interactive map, and complete Aadhaar eKYC to confirm their identity and address.

Officers will verify the records, correct discrepancies, and issue a digitally signed e-Khata certificate.

You will receive an SMS or email once it is ready.

From July 2025 onwards, builders and property owners applying for plan approvals will also be required to enter their property’s e-Khata or EPID (electronic property ID) number into the OBPS (Online Building Plan Approval System) portal.

According to the statement issued by BBMP earlier, the system will then automatically cross-verify property tax records, thereby removing the need for manual submissions or verification by the revenue department.

In 2024, the state government had introduced the e-Khata service to improve transparency in property registrations, reduce fraud and increase property tax revenue.

