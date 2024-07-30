Bengaluru’s one-time settlement scheme ends tomorrow, property tax dues worth 549 crore still pending

Property tax dues worth ₹548.94 crore are pending against nearly 2.88 lakh properties spread across eight zones in Bengaluru, according to data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on July 30. Property tax dues worth ₹ 549 crore still pending before the one-time settlement scheme in Bengaluru ends tomorrow (Representational photo)(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

July 31 is the last day to avail the 5% rebate under the one-time settlement scheme for property tax which also provides 50% concession on penalties and 100% concession on interest payments to property tax defaulters.

It should be noted that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru City Development, had in March, unveiled a new property tax system to streamline property tax collection and boost revenue. He had also announced a one-time settlement option for those property owners who had never paid taxes.

The window for payment of outstanding property tax in the IT capital was extended to July 31 from April 31 this year in a bid to provide relief to property owners. Shivakumar had, however, ruled out any further extension beyond the July 31 deadline.

Those who fail to clear their arrears by July 31 will be deemed defaulters from August 1, the deputy CM has said last month.

With over 60,000 properties involving ₹124.23 crore in dues, Mahadevapura zone topped the list, the data showed. Bommanahalli came second with ₹71.10 crore tied to 45,381 properties.

As per the data shared by the BBMP, property tax on 1, 07, 344 properties amounting to ₹184. 77 crore was paid between April 1 to July 29.

Data shared by the administrative body also showed that revision cases pertaining to 16,904 properties involving ₹282.59 crore remain pending as of July 29, 2024. The maximum number of these properties - 3,474 - are located in the West zone, which includes localities such as Binnipete, Basavanagudi, Hanumanth Nagar and Jayanagar, among others.

