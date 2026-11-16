Bhumika Realty leases 1 lakh sq ft of retail space in Faridabad, eyes another 1 lakh sq ft by March 2027

Bhumika Realty, the real estate arm of Bhumika Group, has leased approximately 1 lakh sq ft of retail space at its mixed-use development, The Icon, in Faridabad, attracting several leading national and international brands. The latest leasing round accounts for approximately 45,000 sq ft, with Bikanervala and Australian-origin fitness chain Jetts Fitness among the key additions, the company said in a statement on November 16. Bhumika Realty has leased 1 lakh sq ft of retail space at The Icon, its mixed-use development in Faridabad, with Bikanervala and Australian fitness chain Jetts Fitness among the latest brands to come on board.

The developer is targeting an additional 1 lakh sq ft of retail leasing at the project by March 2027.

The latest signings also include fashion and lifestyle brands Rare Rabbit, Rareism, Blackberrys, Nobero, Just in Time and Bewakoof. The project had previously announced associations with PVR INOX and Lifestyle, strengthening its retail, entertainment and dining portfolio.

“With approximately 1 lakh sq. ft. already leased, we are in advanced discussions with leading retailers for another 1 lakh sq. ft., which we expect to convert into signings between now and March 2027. We see considerable potential for The Icon to emerge as a major organised retail and lifestyle destination for Faridabad and the wider NCR market,” said Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group.

Bikanervala operates over 200 outlets across India and has an international presence. Jetts Fitness, founded in Australia in 2007, operates across multiple international markets and is expanding its footprint in India. Their addition brings food and hospitality as well as fitness and wellness offerings to the development.

“The response to The Icon has been encouraging, with established national and international brands showing confidence in the development. Our focus is on building a well-curated retail destination that brings together shopping, dining, entertainment, fitness and lifestyle," said Poddar.

"Our experience with Urban Square in Udaipur and our retail development at NHPC Metro Station has helped us understand retailer requirements and consumer preferences. The association of brands such as Bikanervala and Jetts Fitness, alongside PVR INOX, Lifestyle and prominent fashion retailers, reflects the direction we are taking with The Icon,” said Poddar.

Mixed-use development to cater to emerging residential catchments across Faridabad Located on NH-19 (Delhi-Mathura Road) in Sector 27A, The Icon is a mixed-use development comprising premium retail, residential and hospitality spaces. Designed by South African architectural firm Bentel Associates, the project is positioned to cater to established and emerging residential catchments across Faridabad and adjoining NCR markets.

The development is part of Bhumika Group's broader investment strategy in Faridabad. The Group has invested approximately ₹550 crore in the city over the past 12 months and plans to take its cumulative land investment beyond ₹1,000 crore by March 2027.

Also Read: ₹1,000 crore land investment in Faridabad by March 2027">Bhumika Realty aims ₹1,000 crore land investment in Faridabad by March 2027

The company had said last month that it expects its cumulative land investment in Faridabad to exceed ₹1,000 crore by March 2027. The company has invested over ₹550 crore in the city in the past 12 months and plans to invest another ₹450 crore by March 2027 to acquire land for residential and commercial projects. The company has already invested ₹550 crore in the last one year to purchase land in the city, Uddhav Poddar had said.

Also Read: Retail leasing rises 5.6% to 9.36 million sq ft in Jan-Sept 2026; Delhi-NCR leads with 26% share: JLL India