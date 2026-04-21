BPTP Limited to invest ₹1,100 crore in Greater Faridabad luxury project; prices start at ₹4.48 crore

BPTP Limited will invest close to ₹1,100 crore in a luxury residential project in Greater Faridabad, where apartments are expected to be priced from around ₹4.48 crore onwards. The company has pegged the project’s estimated gross development value at about ₹1,800 crore. BPTP Limited will invest close to ₹1,100 crore in a luxury residential project in Greater Faridabad.

Located in Sector 80, the project, Skynest, will comprise 325 units of 3 BHK and 4 BHK configurations, spread across twin residential towers rising to approximately 150 metres. Apartment sizes will range between 3,185 sq ft and 3,856 sq ft. The development will incorporate green building practices along with lifestyle and community amenities.

The company expects to generate revenues of around ₹1,800 crore from the project. While the developer did not disclose the total project cost, data available on the website of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority indicates a project cost of nearly ₹1,100 crore.

Sector 80, Greater Faridabad, is well connected to Delhi via the Faridabad Bypass Road (NH-148NA), also known as the DND–Faridabad–KMP Expressway—a spur of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway that links Delhi (DND and Kalindi Kunj) to the KMP Expressway through Faridabad.

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“Skynest reflects our approach to residential development in emerging corridors such as Greater Faridabad. The project incorporates design, green features and community infrastructure within a single development framework based on current planning considerations,” said Vineet Nanda, Chief Business Officer, BPTP Limited.

BPTP Limited has a development presence across Delhi-NCR, including Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida. Its portfolio includes integrated townships, group housing, plotted developments and commercial projects.

About the NCR real estate market As per Knight Frank's Residential Market Update – NCR (January–March 2026), the region’s housing market witnessed a moderation in activity during Q1 2026, with sales declining on a year-on-year basis, reflecting cautious buyer sentiment. New launches also slowed, indicating a calibrated approach by developers in response to evolving demand conditions.

Despite this, the market continues to be supported by underlying end-user demand, particularly in well-established micro-markets, helping maintain overall stability, it said.

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The ticket-size distribution of residential sales shows a clear shift towards the premium segment ( ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore), which recorded a 12% year-on-year growth and emerged as the strongest-performing category. In contrast, the sub- ₹2 crore (affordable) segment saw a notable decline, reflecting changing buyer preferences.

The ultra-luxury segment (above ₹50 crore) witnessed a sharp contraction, while demand in the ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore category also softened during the quarter.