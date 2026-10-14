Bhumika Realty aims ₹1,000 crore land investment in Faridabad by March 2027

Delhi-NCR- based Bhumika Realty, on October 14 said it expects its cumulative land investment in Faridabad to cross ₹1,000 crore by March 2027, including over ₹550 crore invested in the city over the past 12 months. Delhi-NCR- based Bhumika Realty, on October 14 said it expects its cumulative land investment in Faridabad to cross ₹1,000 crore by March 2027. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to the company, it is expanding its presence across residential, plotted and mixed-use developments. As part of this strategy, it has inaugurated a 15,000 sq ft experience Centre at ICON, its flagship mixed-use development on Delhi–Mathura Road, that features a sample apartment, and that construction at the project is underway.

Bhumika Realty has acquired land across multiple sectors in Faridabad, with its plotted development in Sector 114 having received its development licence and awaiting RERA registration, the company said.

"The company’s growth is supported by institutional partnerships adding that ICON has also secured approximately one lakh sq ft of retail leasing, with brands including Lifestyle, PVR INOX, Samsung and an Apple reseller, the company said.

“Our investments reflect our long-term confidence in Faridabad’s growth potential. With over ₹550 crore invested in the past 12 months, we expect our cumulative land investment in the city to exceed ₹1,000 crore by March 2027. We remain focused on building a diversified real estate portfolio through institutional partnerships and disciplined execution," said Uddhav Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director of Bhumika Group.

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The company said that Faridabad’s improving connectivity with the wider NCR and ongoing infrastructure development continue to support the company’s long-term investment outlook.

Gurugram tops luxury housing market by launch value at ₹ 1.38 lakh crore Gurugram led the country’s luxury residential market by launch value in CY2025, recording ₹1.38 lakh crore across 23,809 units at an average of over ₹6 crore per unit, followed by Bengaluru at ₹1.30 lakh crore across 72,250 units, according to a report by PropEquity.

Bengaluru ranked second, with launches worth ₹1.30 lakh crore across 72,250 units, followed by Mumbai at ₹1.27 lakh crore across 29,627 units. Hyderabad ranked fourth, with launches valued at ₹1.16 lakh crore across 52,388 units, it noted.

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The report noted that Gurugram saw around 7,430 home launches priced above ₹5 crore in 2025, surpassing Mumbai’s approximately 5,710 units. Premium housing sizes also increased, with 4BHK units crossing 3,000 sq ft and 3BHK homes approaching 2,000 sq ft.

NCR also recorded the largest supply of branded residences, with around 4,165 units across 12 projects and nine developers. Delhi-NCR’s GDP stood at approximately $294 billion in 2025, accounting for around 8% of India’s GDP and ranking second only to Mumbai, the report noted.