Brigade Group acquires a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad to develop a premium housing project

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has acquired a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad through a recent auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), the company said in a regulatory filing on April 28. Brigade Group has acquired a 5.72-acre land parcel in Hyderabad through a recent Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation auction, the company said. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

According to the developer, the land was acquired at ₹44 crore per acre, excluding registration costs. Company sources said the site will be developed into a premium residential project.

Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, “Hyderabad has been a key focus market for us, having emerged as one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country, and this land parcel in Osman Nagar is a strategic fit, meeting our stringent criteria for scale and suitability for premium development.”

“We are committed to contributing to Hyderabad’s skyline by integrating high-technology developments and world-class construction standards that reflect the city’s status as a global enterprise hub. This acquisition is a vital step in our expansion in the city, as we strive to deliver excellence and create future-ready spaces that meet the evolving demands of the city,” he said.

Osman Nagar has emerged as a preferred residential micro-market due to its proximity to major employment hubs such as HITEC City and Gachibowli.

It said the area also benefits from connectivity through the Outer Ring Road, relatively lower-density surroundings and improved social infrastructure.



Also Read: Brigade Group launches luxury residential project in Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,000 crore revenue

Previous transactions On April 15, the company signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for an 8.63-acre land parcel in Bengaluru’s Gunjur to develop a 39-acre integrated residential township.

The company said the proposed development, located along the Whitefield–Sarjapur Road corridor, is planned primarily as a large-scale residential project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹7,200 crore. It said the township will feature a mix of multi-generational housing options, including senior living spaces and integrated amenities.

Earlier, the company launched a 10.75-acre residential project in East Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹1,100 crore. The project, named Brigade Belvedere, is located on Budigere Main Road, off Old Madras Road in East Bengaluru. The initial phase comprises two of the five planned towers, with 773 residential units. The company said the project will include 1, 2, and 3 BHK configurations, with sizes ranging from 715 sq ft to over 2,013 sq ft.

Also Read: Brigade Group signs JDA for 8.63 acres to develop mixed-use township in East Bengaluru

The Group also forayed into the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre project in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru. The development will cater to high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10.

The company has also partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The company had said the portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform.

The company has also partnered with Hyatt to expand its hospitality footprint with two new projects: a beachfront luxury hotel in Chennai and serviced apartments in Bengaluru’s airport corridor.