Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brookfield India REIT plans to raise up to 3,500 cr via issue of unitholders

PTI |
Nov 07, 2024 04:39 PM IST

The proceeds will be used for the partial or full prepayment or repayment of the outstanding borrowings, equity contribution, general purposes, Brookfield said

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on November 7 announced plans to raise up to 3,500 crore through issue of units to institutional investors to reduce debt as well as to fund future growth, and reported a 40 per cent increase in its net operating income to 485.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on November 7 announced plans to raise up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,500 crore through issue of units to institutional investors to reduce debt as well as to fund future growth. (Representational photo)
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on November 7 announced plans to raise up to 3,500 crore through issue of units to institutional investors to reduce debt as well as to fund future growth. (Representational photo)

The company also announced distribution of 220.8 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal to unitholders.

The board of directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, approved the issuance of units of Brookfield India REIT through an institutional placement of units not exceeding 3500 crore in one or more placement, according to a regulatory filing on November 7.

The proceeds will be used for the partial or full prepayment or repayment of the outstanding borrowings, equity contribution, general purposes, including funding operating expenses, funding capital expenditure, making investments in creditworthy instruments and/or future inorganic or organic growth opportunities, it added.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust's adjusted net operating income rose to 485.8 crore during July-September period from 346.7 crore in the year-ago period.

On operational front, the company said it achieved 1 million (10 lakh) of gross leasing of office space on strong demand.

Brookfield India REIT owns 10 Grade A assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

Its portfolio consists of 28.9 million sq ft of total leasable area, comprising 24.3 million sq ft of operating area, 0.6 million sq ft of under construction area and 4 million sq ft of future development potential.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //