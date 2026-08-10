Chubb expands Hyderabad office footprint, leases 1.68 lakh sq ft in Madhapur for 115 crore

Chubb Business Services India Private Limited, the Indian arm of global insurance major Chubb, has leased an additional 1.68 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Madhapur for a total rent commitment of ₹115 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Hyderabad real estate top deal: Chubb Business Services India Private Limited, the Indian arm of global insurance major Chubb, has leased an additional 1.68 lakh sq ft of office space in Madhapur. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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The fresh lease covers three floors,12th, 14th and 16th, in the Octave Block of Salarpuria Knowledge City. Chubb had earlier leased the 15th floor in October 2022.

According to the registration documents, the latest transaction covers 168,576 sq ft of chargeable area across the three floors of Salarpuria Knowledge City (Parcel-4), Octave Block. The 12th and 14th floors have been leased for five years, while the lease for the 16th floor is for two years.

The office space has been leased from Devbhumi Realtors Private Limited at a starting rent of ₹132.80 per sq ft per month. This translates to a monthly rental of around ₹2.24 crore, while the lease documents mention approximately ₹2.26 crore.

There is 5% annual escalation in rentals clause in the agreement. Along with this, the company also provided a security deposit of ₹21.24 crore, the documents show.

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{{^usCountry}} The lease commencement dates vary across the floors. The 12th and 14th floors commenced in July 2025, while the lease for the 16th floor commenced in June 2026. The transaction was registered on July 28, 2026, the documents show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lease commencement dates vary across the floors. The 12th and 14th floors commenced in July 2025, while the lease for the 16th floor commenced in June 2026. The transaction was registered on July 28, 2026, the documents show. {{/usCountry}}

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With the latest transaction, Chubb's total office footprint at the project has increased to approximately 2.19 lakh sq ft.

Also Read: Move over Bengaluru and Hyderabad: Noida and Gurugram top property price appreciation with up to 125% growth. Here's why

An email query was sent to Chubb Business Services India Private Limited and Devbhumi Realtors Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Recent transactions in Hyderabad real estate market

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In July 2026, global steel major ArcelorMittal expanded its Global Capability Centre (GCC) footprint in India by leasing over 82,000 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad's Financial District for five years at a total rent of over ₹35 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

According to property registration documents, ArcelorMittal Global Capability Center Private Limited leased 82,823 sq ft of chargeable area, comprising 66,258 sq ft of carpet area, on the 15th floor of Kalyani Trident in Hyderabad's Financial District.

Also Read: ₹10 crore luxury homes than Bengaluru?">Why is Hyderabad’s real estate market selling four times more ₹10 crore luxury homes than Bengaluru?

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The lease commenced on January 1, 2026, while the agreement was registered on July 17, 2026. Similarly, in January 2026, ArcelorMittal had leased the entire 16th floor in the same building for a total rent of over ₹35 crore taking its total occupation to over 1.65 lakh sq ft.

In June 2026, Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd leased approximately 1 million sq ft of commercial office space in Hyderabad for a period of 10 years at a total rent of over ₹1,000 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

According to the documents, the space was leased in a building named Aparna Technopolis, a commercial development in Kondapur, Hyderabad's western office corridor, owned by Aparna IT Hub LLP. The leased premises comprise units spread across floors 1 to 11 of Block A and Floors 2 to 11 of Block B of the project. In total, Accenture has leased approximately 10,16,912 sq ft of office and allied space.

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