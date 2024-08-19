Cloudy outside: Bring cheer and sunshine indoors this monsoon with these handy tips

Those who cannot sit idle for a minute and keep moving chairs and tables at home fussily to change the ‘environment’ around them must be wondering what they should do for the monsoons. Mix and match fabrics like wool cotton, and silk to luxuriate in, advises Joya Nandurikar

Since the rainy season has well and truly arrived (though the humidity is making a valiant attempt to suffocate us to death) our designers put on their thinking toupees when we asked them to curate ‘looks’ for the monsoon season for people who might want some shine and twinkle in their lives.

Rahul Mistri of Open Atelier Mumbai insists that separate spaces be allocated for the self and the family. “There have to be personal spaces for winding down and relaxing after a chaotic day, and family spaces for spending quality time with loved ones. This ensures your home is both a comforting retreat and a vibrant communal area,” is the way his thinking goes.

Rahul Mistri - a colourful piece of furniture adds a pop of colour to a room

Here’s how he suggests we tackle it in two different ways:

Personal spaces

Color canopies: Create cosy corners with vibrant canopy drapes in bold colours like turquoise, fuchsia, or sunshine yellow. These can serve as perfect reading nooks or relaxing spots.

Floating fabric wall art: Stretch colourful fabric dyes or fabric paint within embroidery hoops to create custom, abstract wall art that stimulates positive emotions and creativity.

Monsoon mood lighting: Install LED strip lights or lamps that can change colour according to your mood. It’s all very dynamic and cheerful, perfect for your bedroom or study.

Scented fabric sprays: Enhance the sensory experience with aromatic candles and scented fabric sprays in uplifting fragrances like citrus or floral notes. Spritz them on your curtains, cushions, and throws to invigorate the senses.

Family spaces

Mistri’s ideal spots where families gather include:

Umbrella art installations: Turn unused umbrellas into hanging art pieces by suspending them from the ceiling in common areas. Choose bright colours and patterns to create a whimsical, cheerful display.

Monsoon-themed table settings: Use handmade, colourful accessories like painted vases, mosaic coasters, or vibrant pottery for table settings. Bright plates, bowls, and cups make dining more enjoyable and visually appealing, turning every meal into a joyful family event.

Lively indoor plants: Incorporate colourful pots and planters for your indoor plants. Choose plants with bright foliage or flowering varieties to add a natural burst of colour. Get creative and repurpose items you would have otherwise discarded.

Kettles, bowls, vases can turn into quirky planters. Place them by the entrance or in corners to add a playful touch.

Sofa covers and area rugs: Use vibrant sofa covers or slipcovers and bold-patterned area rugs in the living room. Opt for bold reds, greens, or blues to make the room look cheerful and inviting.

Furniture and storage accents: Incorporate colourful stools, ottomans, side tables, and storage bins in common areas. These additions keep the space organised and add a splash of colour for extra vibrancy.

Upcycled colour pops: Revamp old furniture with bright paint. A sunny yellow chair or a teal side table can become a focal point and conversation starter.

Play with lighting

Different looks can be easily thrown together without too much hassle, say designers.

For Harkaran Singh Boparai, Founder and Principal Architect, Space 5 by Harkaran Boparai, it means simply adjusting warm and soft lighting to brighten up a gloomy day and make rooms look cosy and inviting.

“Layer lighting with a mix of floor lamps, table lamps, and fairy lights to add warmth and depth to the space,” is his advice.

Look for textures that enhance comfort. Harkaran Singh Boparai recommends soft throws, plush rugs, and velvety cushions to make a home feel warm and inviting

Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal, Founder and Design Head, Resaiki Interiors And Architecture Design Studio suggests adding pendant lights or floor lamps in corners.

Art pieces can also express your personality and uplift the mood in any room. A unique piece of furniture or an eye-catching decorative item can breathe new life into your corner space. Go for something bold and stylish to make a statement, she says.

Explore textures

Look for textures that enhance comfort. Boparai recommends soft throws, plush rugs, and velvety cushions to make a home feel warm and inviting.

Layer these textures for visual interest and extra snugness and use materials like knit, chenille, or faux fur for softness and comfort.

Joya Nandurdikar, Founding Partner, Untitled Design, would like us to mix and match fabrics like wool, cotton, and silk to luxuriate in. “Textured accessories such as woven baskets, knitted throws, and embroidered cushions can enhance the tactile experience of your space,” she adds.

Scents and sentiments

Fragrances are an often overlooked element in interior design, rues Boparai. Aromatherapy can significantly impact the atmosphere at home.

Choose fresh, uplifting citrus or floral fragrances to invigorate the space and counteract any mustiness that comes with the monsoon. Scented candles, essential oil diffusers, and incense can all contribute to a more pleasant environment.

Take a chance with vibrance

Floral prints and high-pop colors, Indian floral prints, in particular, work wonders for Boparai when it comes to a vibrant space. While the base fabric can be a lighter shade, choose prints that are bold and lively. “Such patterns can infuse energy and cheerfulness into your home,” he says.

Soft fabrics, plush sofas and colour pops make for great decor, says Harkaran Singh Boparai

Nandurdikar picks out bold fabrics in shades of blues for a significant impact. “Pair a neutral sofa with colourful cushions or throws to lift the mood, use velvet or silk for that luxurious feel and wood and leather tones to ground the look,” she says.

Décor with a theme

The right décor too can capture the season's essence, says Nandurdikar. Artwork featuring boats, raindrops, or water-inspired motifs can beautifully enhance this theme.

Joya Nandurdikar suggests using pieces by artists known for their bright and balanced colour schemes

In a residence she designed, Nandurdikar selected a frame depicting wooden boats against a crimson maroon backdrop, which complemented the subtle blues of the space and evoked the monsoon spirit. For her, “Pairing such monsoon-inspired artifacts with fitting upholstery and accessories can create a serene and refreshing atmosphere.”

Think vibrant vases, colourful lampshades and rugs in bold colours. These items can be swapped out seasonally, allowing you to refresh your decor without committing to a permanent change. Look for pieces that complement your existing colour scheme while adding a pop of brightness, says the designer.

Magic of colours

Vyas Aggarwal does magic with colours. For her, curating the perfect colour palette for a room is not just about the visual appeal but also about infusing the space with positive energy.

“Incorporating contrasting colours can add visual interest. Brightly coloured furniture makes a room vibrant. In contrast, an accent on tomato red can beautifully complement warm-toned colours like rusted orange, golden honey, or sienna, creating a visually appealing and cohesive interior,” she says.

Bring gold accents into your home decor to enhance that sense of opulence, says Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal

Nandurdikar doesn’t want you to shy away from trying out what she likes to call “risky” colour combinations. With the right textures and materials, unconventional colours can work harmoniously. For instance, pairing aquamarine blue with fuchsia pink can break the monotony of a gloomy backdrop and add a dynamic and energetic feel to the space. Don’t be afraid, she says, to experiment with textures like woven fabrics, metallic accents, and patterned textiles to enhance the visual appeal of a space.

“Incorporating colour to reflect emotions can add depth to your space. Shades of blue and vibrant patches of greenery can create a cheerful retreat perfect for rainy days.”

Also consider using colours that evoke happiness, calm, or creativity to personalise each room according to its intended mood, she advises.

Gold accents in your home decor can instantly change the ambience and enhance that sense of opulence, says Vyas Agarwal.

Art plays its part in design

For Nandurdikar paintings are an excellent way to introduce diverse colours into a house. Vibrant hues in artwork, such as blues, oranges, and reds, mean liveliness – which is perfect for combating the dullness of monsoon weather.

So select the works of artists known for their bright and balanced colour schemes for adding cheer to any living space, she says.

One feature that pops out

Boparai advises painting one wall in a bold, contrasting colour. This feature wall acts as a focal point and introduces a burst of colour into the room. Choose hues that complement your existing decor while adding a new layer of visual interest. This approach can dramatically change the atmosphere of a room, making it feel more dynamic and engaging.

Creating visually appealing corners, says Vyas Aggarwal, can also significantly enhance the overall aesthetic and ambience. “Wallpapers can instantly brighten the look of a room without the hassle of traditional panelling for painting. They provide a touch of sophistication and warmth that makes your space more interesting.”

Choose designs with flowering, evergreen, and lush green foliage can be chosen and matched with decorative pots or plants for an interesting look.

Get creative with DIY Projects

A DIY approach for Nandurdikar is the best way to add colour to home decor. “You can easily spice up existing pieces with a few colours and ‘crafty skills’.” For example, adding colourful touches to the wings of white leather birds in a bedroom with purple hues can create a point of interest in an otherwise plain room. This simple yet effective technique can rejuvenate any space and make it uniquely yours, she says.

To sum it up, however, don’t go overboard. “Start with small changes,” she suggests. “Be bold in your choices, and let your creativity guide you. A home filled with colour and liveliness will not only uplift your mood but also make even the gloomiest days feel brighter and more cheerful.”

Ayesha Banerjee is a freelance writer.