Colliers wins $10 million project with Infibeam Avenues; to construct Artificial Intelligence extension hub in Ahmedabad

Real estate consultant Colliers has won the contract to construct the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Extension Hub in Ahmedabad for Infibeam Avenues, Colliers said in a statement on February 13. Colliers has won the contract to construct the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Extension Hub in Ahmedabad for Infibeam Avenues (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The India-based multinational fintech company plans to have an AI hub in GIFT City, Gujarat, and the Ahmedabad campus will be an extension of that, set to be up and running in 18 months, it said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Colliers transacts 3.25 lakh sq ft space for Metro Brands in Bhiwandi

Spread across 400,000 sq.ft, Colliers has won a cost-plus contract to complete the project. The AI and technology hub will have a symbiotic framework that will facilitate higher synergy within the ecosystem. Tech companies will be able to access a comprehensive system that enables collaboration and innovation, it said.

Also Read: Air India leases 6.2 lakh sq ft commercial real estate space in Gurugram at an annual rent of ₹90 crore for 21 years

“Winning the Infibeam project reflects our capabilities and continuous endeavor to create value for our clients. Our subject matter experts, rich in knowledge and market expertise, never fail to drive unmatched results and deliver exceptional projects.

With technology, innovation and operational excellence at our core, we are committed to creating future-oriented Grade A spaces that are aimed at long-term growth. Our proven track record and team of the industry’s best professionals will certainly warrant effective project management and deliver a remarkable project,” said Indranil Basu, Managing Director, Project Management, Colliers India.

Also Read: Barclays leases over 64,000 sq ft of commercial space for 5 years at a monthly rent of ₹2.08 crore per month in Mumbai