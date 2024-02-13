 Colliers wins $10 million project with Infibeam Avenues - Hindustan Times
News / Real Estate / Colliers wins $10 million project with Infibeam Avenues; to construct Artificial Intelligence extension hub in Ahmedabad

Colliers wins $10 million project with Infibeam Avenues; to construct Artificial Intelligence extension hub in Ahmedabad

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2024 07:00 PM IST

The Infibeam Avenues campus in Ahmedabad will be spread across an area of 40,000 sq ft and is expected to be operational in 18 months

Real estate consultant Colliers has won the contract to construct the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Extension Hub in Ahmedabad for Infibeam Avenues, Colliers said in a statement on February 13.

Colliers has won the contract to construct the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Extension Hub in Ahmedabad for Infibeam Avenues (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
Colliers has won the contract to construct the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Extension Hub in Ahmedabad for Infibeam Avenues (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The India-based multinational fintech company plans to have an AI hub in GIFT City, Gujarat, and the Ahmedabad campus will be an extension of that, set to be up and running in 18 months, it said.

Spread across 400,000 sq.ft, Colliers has won a cost-plus contract to complete the project. The AI and technology hub will have a symbiotic framework that will facilitate higher synergy within the ecosystem. Tech companies will be able to access a comprehensive system that enables collaboration and innovation, it said.

“Winning the Infibeam project reflects our capabilities and continuous endeavor to create value for our clients. Our subject matter experts, rich in knowledge and market expertise, never fail to drive unmatched results and deliver exceptional projects.

With technology, innovation and operational excellence at our core, we are committed to creating future-oriented Grade A spaces that are aimed at long-term growth. Our proven track record and team of the industry’s best professionals will certainly warrant effective project management and deliver a remarkable project,” said Indranil Basu, Managing Director, Project Management, Colliers India.

