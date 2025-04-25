Menu Explore
Cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar sells Mumbai property for 13.5 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 25, 2025 05:02 PM IST

Mumbai real estate deal: Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar sold the property in Raheja Imperia in Lower Parel area spanning 2315 sq ft

Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has sold his Mumbai property for 13.5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Zapkey.

Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has sold his Mumbai property for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.5 crore. (Instagram)
Former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has sold his Mumbai property for 13.5 crore. (Instagram)

The document showed that the transaction was registered on April 8 and that the property is located in Raheja Imperia in Lower Parel.

The apartment is 2,315 sq ft, and Manjrekar paid a stamp duty of 81 lakh. According to the document, the transaction also includes one car space.

An email has been sent to Manjrekar. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Lower Parel has, over the years, transformed from a mill land zone into a major commercial and residential hub. It is home to high-end residential towers, Grade-A office spaces, and luxury hotels.

Also Read: Cricketer K L Rahul and his father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, buy land for 9.85 crore near Mumbai

Major real estate transactions in Mumbai

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have jointly acquired a seven-acre land parcel in Owale at Thane West, near Mumbai, for Rs. 9.85 crore in March this year, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

In March, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Yadav, also purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Deonar area for 21.1 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The project, Godrej Sky Terraces apartments, was registered on March 21, 2025. Yadav has acquired two units on consecutive floors, with a combined carpet area of approximately 4,222.7 sq ft and a total built-up area of over 4,568 sq ft.

Additionally, in February, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and family members purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Elphinstone Road area for 11 crores.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma had also rented out his property in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for 2.6 lakh per month in February, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar sells Mumbai property for 13.5 crore
