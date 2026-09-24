DDA orders structural audits of pre-2001 high-rises amid building collapse concerns

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has directed that all high-rise buildings constructed before 2001, including malls, hospitals and educational institutions, undergo mandatory structural safety audits. The cost of the audit will be borne by the building owners or occupiers. The move comes amid growing concerns over the safety of ageing buildings, following incidents such as the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives.

DDA has mandated structural safety audits for high-rise buildings constructed before 2001, with owners or occupiers required to bear the cost. (Representational photo) (Hindustan Times)

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"The structural safety audit is mandatory to be carried out by all the owners of all high rise buildings (15 metre or above) which were sanctioned before March 21, 2001. The structural audit is to be carried out within three months," says a public notice issued on Sep 24.

The directive also covers buildings sanctioned before March 21, 2001, that are less than 15 metres tall but witness high footfall. Owners of group housing societies, educational institutions, hospitals and other institutional buildings will be required to complete structural assessments within three months.

Following the audit, building owners will be required to undertake retrofitting and other corrective measures wherever necessary. The DDA has warned that non-compliance will invite action against the owners.“Retroffiting of the building will not be construed as deemed sanction, regularisation of any unathorised construction and unauthorised use of the building,” the notice said.

Who is authorised to conduct structural safety audits?

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{{^usCountry}} DDA said that the structural engineers empanelled with MCDs/government agencies/government institutes can conduct structural safety audits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DDA said that the structural engineers empanelled with MCDs/government agencies/government institutes can conduct structural safety audits. {{/usCountry}}

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The fees and cost of the structural audit shall be borne by the owners/occupiers, the notice said.

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