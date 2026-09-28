Delhi winter pollution plan: Complete ban on construction and demolition activities from December 10 to January 20, 2026

The Delhi government has announced a series of measures to curb winter air pollution in the national capital, including a complete ban on construction and demolition activities during the peak pollution period. Real estate developers said steps to control pollution were necessary, but called for a balanced and clearly defined approach, with specific timelines and guidelines, to achieve environmental objectives without causing undue disruption to people and businesses dependent on the sector.

The Delhi government has announced a series of measures to curb winter air pollution in the national capital, including a complete ban on construction and demolition activities during the peak pollution period. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Representational photo)

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Construction curbs are part of a broader set of measures announced by the Delhi government to combat winter air pollution. Other measures include restrictions on vehicles and private transport, stricter norms requiring valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates to avail of fuel, and staggered office timings.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on September 28 announced that dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31. A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10, 2026 to January 20, 2027.

NAREDCO Delhi, an apex self-regulatory body representing the real estate and allied industries, said prolonged restrictions on construction activity could have a wider impact on livelihoods, project timelines and the broader real estate ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} The organisation said that while measures to control pollution were necessary, a balanced and clearly defined approach, with specific timelines and guidelines, was important to achieve environmental objectives without causing undue disruption to people and businesses dependent on the sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation said that while measures to control pollution were necessary, a balanced and clearly defined approach, with specific timelines and guidelines, was important to achieve environmental objectives without causing undue disruption to people and businesses dependent on the sector. {{/usCountry}}

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Parking charges will also be doubled from November 1, while office timings will be staggered and 50 per cent work-from-home will be implemented, Sirsa said on Sep 28. Registered vehicles from outside Delhi with emission standards below BS-VI will be completely prohibited from entering the city from November 1, while electric vehicles will not face any additional parking charges, Sirsa said.

The measures were announced after an "action-based planning" meeting on reducing pollution in Delhi and the NCR, chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and Sirsa in attendance.

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"Providing clean air and a healthy environment to the residents of Delhi is our responsibility, and this responsibility is not limited to any one season. The Delhi government is continuously working in a technical and scientific manner, 365 days a year, 24x7, for pollution control," Sirsa said in a social media post on X.

This is what real estate developers have to say about the construction ban

Developers and the construction industry are committed to working with the government to support measures aimed at improving the environment and reducing pollution, and are willing to comply with the prescribed norms. "At the same time, it is important to consider the concerns of all stakeholders associated with construction and real estate, including homebuyers, construction workers, wage earners, shopkeepers, contractors, suppliers and allied industries,” said Harsh Vardhan Bansal, President, NAREDCO Delhi.

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Also Read: GRAP 3 in Delhi-NCR: Real estate developers urge site-specific curbs, say blanket construction ban risks project delays

“Any prolonged restriction on construction activity can have a wider impact on livelihoods, project timelines and the larger ecosystem. Therefore, while taking necessary steps to control pollution, a balanced and well-defined approach, with clear timelines and guidelines, is important to ensure environmental objectives are met without creating undue disruption for the people and businesses dependent on the sector,” he said."Pollution-control measures should be uniformly implemented across NCR projects, irrespective of their size, so that the measures deliver wider and meaningful benefits,” he added.

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