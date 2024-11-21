Delhi’s Khan Market ranked 22nd most expensive retail market globally: report

Delhi’s Khan Market has once again retained its status as a global retail hotspot, ranking as the 22nd most expensive main street internationally with an annual rent of over ₹19,000 per sq ft, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s Main Streets Across the World report. Delhi’s Khan Market has retained its status as a global retail hotspot, ranking as the 22nd most expensive main street internationally with an annual rent of over ₹ 19000 per sq ft, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s Main Streets Across the World report. (HT Photo)

With rents at $229 per square foot annually (sf/annum) (around ₹19,330), Khan Market retains its position on the prestigious global list and continues to be India’s most expensive high street, registering a 7% year-on-year rental growth, the report noted.

Now, in its 34th edition, the report focuses on headline rents in 138 best-in-class urban retail locations across the globe, many of which are linked to the luxury sector, utilising Cushman & Wakefield’s proprietary data. The global index ranks the most expensive destination in each market.

Via Monte Napoleone in Milan, Italy, has become the most expensive main street globally with an annual rent of $2,047 per sq ft, beating New York's Upper 5th Avenue (49th to 60th Sts) which commands a rental of $2,000 per sq ft a year.

Milan’s Via Montenapoleone, where rents have risen by nearly a third in the past two years, has overtaken New York’s Upper 5th Avenue to be crowned the world’s most expensive retail destination, according to the report. It is the first time a European street has topped the global rankings in the firm’s flagship retail report.

Commenting on Khan Market’s rankings and the growth of Indian retail sector, Saurabh Shatdal, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Head-Retail-India, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “Khan Market’s position among the world’s top retail destinations underscores the resilience and strength of India’s retail sector. Known for its curated mix of premium brands and upscale boutiques, Khan Market attracts affluent shoppers, solidifying its reputation as a high-end retail hotspot."

“The limited availability of retail space in the area creates intense competition, pushing rental values higher. With malls facing supply constraints, main streets across India are thriving, driven by robust demand and strong rental growth. As of YTD 2024, main streets have recorded leasing of 3.8 msf, marking a 11% year-on-year growth,” he said.

“Globally, super-prime physical retail spaces remain central to retailers’ strategies, highlighting the enduring importance of vibrant shopping destinations like Khan Market. With India’s robust economic growth and evolving consumer preferences, the country’s retail sector is poised for sustained success,” he said.

Global retail hotspots

New Bond Street, London, is at the third position with annual rent of $1,762 per sq ft, followed by Tsim Sha Tsui (main street shops), Hong Kong ($1,607 a sq ft); Avenue des Champs Élysées, Paris ($1,282 a sq ft); Ginza, Tokyo ($1,186 per sq ft); Bahnhofstrasse, Zurich ($981 per sq ft); Pitt Street Mall, Sydney ($802 per sq ft); Myeongdong, Seoul ($688 per sq ft); and Kohlmarkt, Vienna ($553 per sq ft annually).

The report said that the Indian economy has been the strongest major economy in the world this year, a trend reflected in its robust rental growth performance.

"Whilst reporting relatively more modest uplifts, MG Road in Pune, Anna Nagar in Chennai, Fort/Fountain in Mumbai and Park Street in Kolkata all recorded annual rent growth in excess of 10 per cent. Rent growth across the 16 locations tracked across India averaged a 9 per cent increase YoY," Cushman & Wakefield said.

Competitive tension for limited space saw YOY rental growth recorded in 57% (79) of the 138 locations tracked, declines in just 14% (19), with the remainder 29% (40) flat. This resulted in a global average rental increase of 4.4%. Americas was the strongest performer regionally at 8.5%, driven by rental growth of almost 11% in the U.S. – more than double the 5.2% recorded last year – followed by Europe and Asia Pacific at 3.5% and 3.1% respectively. Rents across the 138 locations are now on average nearly 6% above pre-pandemic levels, the report noted.

Global outlook

Prime retail destinations have mostly successfully weathered the storm precipitated by interest rate hikes to curb inflation in 2022 and 2023, which led to a rapid increase in the cost of living, weak consumer sentiment and sluggish economic growth. Retail now stands to benefit from the gathering pace of interest rate cuts, economic recovery, easing cost of living pressures, and real wage increases, it said.

Report author Dominic Brown, Cushman & Wakefield’s Head of International Research, said: “Increased discretionary spending among consumers will further boost the performance of prime retail destinations. How quickly and strongly that feeds through into rental growth at a market level will vary due to local nuances and market dynamics. Growth at a global and regional level was led by the U.S. this year, but every region had really strong double-digit growth in certain markets – truly exceptional in some cases – and others where rents have slipped for one reason or another. However, performance at the very top end underlines that the strength of ‘prime’ continues to rise and we expect that to continue as conditions improve.”