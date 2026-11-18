Delhi's Khan Market has retained its 24th position among the world's most expensive retail streets, remaining the highest-ranked Indian high street and the only Indian location in the global top 30, according to Cushman & Wakefield's Main Streets Across the World 2026 report. Headline rents at Khan Market rose 14% year-on-year to approximately ₹1,875 per sq ft per month, reflecting sustained demand from retailers seeking a presence in one of India's most prominent shopping destinations, as per a C & W report. (HT File)

Headline rents at Khan Market rose 14% year-on-year to approximately ₹1,875 per sq ft per month, reflecting sustained demand from retailers seeking a presence in one of India's most prominent shopping destinations, the report showed.

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) ranking, Khan Market was placed 25th, followed by Gurugram's Galleria Market at 28th, with rents of ₹1,375 per sq ft per month, and Connaught Place, New Delhi, at 29th, with rents of ₹1,325 per sq ft. Mumbai's Linking Road ranked 33rd, with rents at ₹1,175 per sq ft per month. Notably, Linking Road recorded the highest rental growth among APAC high streets at 28% year-on-year, underscoring strong retailer demand for prime retail locations in India.

Other Indian retail destinations featured in the APAC rankings included Fort/Fountain and Kemps Corner in Mumbai, Vittal Mallya Road, Brigade Road and Indiranagar in Bengaluru, JM Road, MG Road and FC Road in Pune, Park Street and Gariahat in Kolkata, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Himayathnagar in Hyderabad, and Anna Nagar and Pondy Bazaar in Chennai.

Key markets in India experienced the strongest growth led by Linking Road in Mumbai where rents accelerated by over 28% YOY. Double-digit growth was also recorded in main streets across New Delhi, Chennai, Pune and Gurgaon. Strong tenant demand, limited available space and a rapid, insatiable premiumisation of retail are all driving such strong growth. Notwithstanding, India continues to offer value in a global context on a rent per square foot basis, the report noted.

The annual report, now in its 36th edition, examines headline rents across 147 leading retail locations globally.

Prime rents across Asia Pacific grew 3.1% year-on-year in the 12 months to Q3 2026, up from 2.3% a year earlier, making APAC the only region globally to witness an acceleration in rental growth. While retail destinations in Australia recorded positive rental growth and several Southeast Asian markets saw steady gains, rental declines remained largely confined to Greater China amid weaker domestic consumption. Against this backdrop, India emerged as the region's strongest-performing market, with several high streets recording double-digit rental growth.

“India's retail market continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, supported by resilient consumption, sustained retailer expansion and increasing premiumisation. Khan Market's position among the world's leading retail destinations, alongside the significant representation of Indian high streets in the APAC rankings, underscores the growing global prominence of India's retail market and the depth of demand across key cities,” said Milin Rohinesh, Head of Retail-India, Cushman & Wakefield, said.

“Established high streets continue to attract healthy retailer interest, with limited availability of quality space supporting rental appreciation in prime locations. For retailers, this reinforces the importance of securing the right locations, while for landlords, it highlights the long-term value of well-positioned, high-quality retail assets,” he said.

The world’s most expensive retail streets New York City's Upper Fifth Avenue has reclaimed its position as the world's most expensive retail street. Rents along the corridor increased 35% over the past year to $2,700 per square foot (psf) annually, moving the destination from third place in 2025 to first for the first time since 2023.

London's New Bond Street ranked second at $2,230 psf annually, followed by Milan's Via Montenapoleone at $2,160 psf. Both streets recorded flat rental growth over the past year after significant increases in prior years.

Across all locations, rents rose an average of 3.0% year-on-year in local currency terms, moderating from 4.3% in 2025. Nearly half of the streets surveyed (49%) recorded rental increases, compared with 19% that saw declines. The remaining 32% held steady, the report showed.

"While rental growth has moderated globally, competition for space in the world's most established retail destinations remains intense," said Dominic Brown, Head of International Research, Global Think Tank at Cushman & Wakefield. "The return of Fifth Avenue to the top of the rankings demonstrates how quickly rents can accelerate when strong retailer demand meets limited availability. We are seeing similar dynamics across major global markets, where retailers continue to prioritize locations that offer international visibility, strong consumer spending and long-term brand value."

Looking ahead, Cushman & Wakefield expects competition for limited prime retail space to remain a defining feature of the market. Retailers are also increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence into customer engagement, inventory management and store operations, further integrating digital capabilities with the physical shopping experience.

"The strongest retail destinations are continuing to evolve as brands rethink how they engage with consumers," Brown added. "While technology is changing how people discover and purchase products, physical stores remain essential to brand identity and customer experience. Locations that can support those objectives will continue to attract demand, even as economic conditions and consumer spending patterns shift."

Retailers continue to compete for limited prime space globally Despite a challenging global economic environment, leasing activity across the world's leading retail destinations remains strong. Cushman & Wakefield recorded more than 815,000 square feet of leasing activity across the top 30 retail streets, representing 153 new leases and store openings. More than 80% of that activity involved retailers new to their respective streets, while international brands accounted for approximately 90% of space leased.

Also Read: Retail leasing rises 5.6% to 9.36 million sq ft in Jan-Sept 2026; Delhi-NCR leads with 26% share: JLL India

In terms of category, fashion retailers remained the largest source of demand, accounting for 50% of leasing transactions and 57% of space taken. However, health and beauty, personal goods, food and beverage, and experiential retail concepts are contributing to a broader mix of tenants in traditionally fashion-dominated locations, the report said.

Also Read: Delhi's Connaught Place sees 14% increase in rent for retail spaces, Khan Market 7% in Jan-Mar: C&W