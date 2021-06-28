Deutsche Bank appoints Australia head of real-estate advisory

Deutsche Bank said on Monday that it appointed Amit Sheshinski, an executive director at Morgan Stanley, to head its real-estate origination and advisory business in Australia, as it attempts to build back its business in the country.

At Morgan Stanley in Sydney, Sheshinski worked on transactions for high-profile clients in the property sector including Blackstone, the world's largest real-estate manager, and Oxford Properties Group, a Canadian property developer, Deutsche said in a statement.

"With the number of major global real-estate groups being active in Australia, this is a natural area for us to intensify our focus," Hugh Macdonald, the local head of investment banking coverage said in the statement.

Sheshinski spent more than six years with Morgan Stanley in Sydney and previously worked for Citigroup Inc in Melbourne, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2018, Deutsche Bank closed its equities business and trimmed its advisory division in Australia, as it tried to become less reliant on its investment bank in an effort to stabilise its business.

Sheshinski's enlistment follows two other sector-head hires by Deutsche in the antipodean country this year.

Last month, the German bank hired David Hopwood from Bank of America as head of its natural resources group, and in February it recruited Martin Nosek from Nomura Holdings Inc's to head financial institutions advisory in Australia.