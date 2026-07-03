DMart buys multiple floors in a commercial building in Thane near Mumbai for 100 crore

Avenue Supermarts Limited, the operator of the DMart retail chain, has purchased over 70,000 sq ft of commercial space in Thane for ₹99.27 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Avenue Supermarts Limited, the operator of the DMart retail chain, has purchased over 70,000 sq ft of commercial space in Thane for ₹99.27 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Picture)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The transaction involves purchasing the ground, first, second and third floors along with the upper basement parking in Kolshet area of Thane. Property registration documents show that the total area acquired measures 6,530.86 sq m, or approximately 70,298.18 sq ft.

According to the property registration documents, the commercial property has been purchased from Regency Shelters LLP for which the buyer paid stamp duty of ₹6.94 crore, and the transaction was registered on June 30, 2026.

The property also includes 46 car parking spaces and 47 parking spaces for two-wheelers, the documents show.

An email query was sent to DMart. The story will be updated if a response is received. Regency Shelters LLP could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: ₹106 crore">DMart buys multiple floors in Bengaluru commercial building for ₹106 crore

What is DMart?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} DMart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. The company provides products focusing on foods, non-foods (FMCG) general merchandise and apparel product categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DMart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. The company provides products focusing on foods, non-foods (FMCG) general merchandise and apparel product categories. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to company data, its first store opened in Mumbai in 2002, and as of December 31, 2024, it had 387 stores. DMart has stores across several states of India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.

Also Read: ₹117 crore. Here are the details">D'Mart buys 52,000 sq ft land parcel in Mumbai for ₹117 crore. Here are the details

Recent transactions by DMart

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In June 2026, DMart acquired multiple properties across several floors of a commercial building in Bengaluru for ₹106.2 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The acquisition pertains to a commercial building identified as Block-A situated in Panathur Village, Varthur Hobli, Bengaluru East, the documents show.

According to the documents, the property has a built-up area of approximately 1.70 lakh sq ft and includes an undivided land share of 4,046.85 sq metres, equivalent to nearly 43,560 sq ft.

In May 2026, billionaire investor and DMart founder Radhakishan Damani's firm, Derive Trading and Resorts Private Limited, leased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli to One SGG Ventures LLP, an entity of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, for a monthly rent of ₹27.5 lakh, making it one of the city's most expensive residential rental deals, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spanning 6,831 sq ft, the luxury apartment located on a higher floor of the premium residential tower Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli has been leased for a 5-year tenure, with a 5% annual escalation clause, taking the total rental commitment to over ₹18 crore during the lease period, the documents showed.

In December 2025, Adani Logistics Ltd, the logistics and warehousing arm of the Adani Group, leased 66,250 sq ft of warehousing space to DMart (Avenue Supermarts Limited) at Dharna Camp in Raigad district, near Mumbai, for a total rent exceeding ₹100 crore for nearly 28 years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}