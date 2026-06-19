DMart buys multiple floors in Bengaluru commercial building for ₹106 crore

DMart operator Avenue Supermarts Limited has acquired multiple properties across several floors of a commercial building in Bengaluru for ₹106.2 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Bengaluru real estate: DMart operator Avenue Supermarts Limited has acquired multiple properties across several floors of a commercial building in Bengaluru for ₹106.2 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mint)

The acquisition pertains to a commercial building identified as Block-A situated in Panathur Village, Varthur Hobli, Bengaluru East, the documents show.

According to the documents, the property has a built-up area of approximately 1.70 lakh sq ft and includes an undivided land share of 4,046.85 sq metres, equivalent to nearly 43,560 sq ft.

Property documents show that Avenue Supermarts Limited purchased the asset from a group of sellers.

The transaction was registered on April 13, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹2.12 crore was paid.

The documents show that the acquisition comprises the ground, first, second and third floors, along with the terrace and basement of the building. The ground floor has a super built-up area of 2,363 sq m, while the first and second floors each have a super built-up area of 3,051 sq m. The third floor spans 3,112 sq m, and the terrace covers 103 sq m. The basement, which includes parking facilities, has a super built-up area of 4,128 sq m.

An email query has been sent to DMart. The story will be updated if a response is received. The sellers of the commercial property could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Bengaluru dominates India’s office REIT landscape as total REIT and InvIT assets cross 195 million sq ftD-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. The company provides products focusing on foods, non-foods (FMCG) general merchandise and apparel product categories.

According to company data, its first store opened in Mumbai in 2002, and as of December 31, 2024, it had 387 stores.The company has stores across several states of India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.

Also Read: DMart founder Radhakishan Damani's firm rents out flat for ₹27.5 lakh a month in one of Mumbai's costliest rental deals

Previous transactions by retailer DMart In May 2026, billionaire investor and DMart founder Radhakishan Damani's firm, Derive Trading and Resorts Private Limited, leased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli to One SGG Ventures LLP, an entity of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, for a monthly rent of ₹27.5 lakh, making it one of the city's most expensive residential rental deals, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Also Read: D'Mart buys 52,000 sq ft land parcel in Mumbai for ₹117 crore. Here are the details

Spanning 6,831 sq ft, the luxury apartment located on a higher floor of the premium residential tower Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli has been leased for a 5-year tenure, with a 5% annual escalation clause, taking the total rental commitment to over ₹18 crore during the lease period, the documents showed.

In December 2025, Adani Logistics Ltd, the logistics and warehousing arm of the Adani Group, leased 66,250 sq ft of warehousing space to DMart (Avenue Supermarts Limited) at Dharna Camp in Raigad district, near Mumbai, for a total rent exceeding ₹100 crore for nearly 28 years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

DMart leased warehousing space from Adani Logistics Ltd in Panvel at a starting monthly rent of ₹20.20 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹1.21 crore, as per the documents. The warehouse, measuring 66,250 square feet, is leased for 28 years, with a 6-year lock-in period. The agreement, registered on December 24, 2025, includes a 12% rent escalation every three years, the documents showed.