Embassy Developments sells 25-acre land to Lam Research (India) for 1125 crore

Embassy Developments Ltd (EDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary Embassy East Business Park Pvt Ltd, has agreed to sell a 25-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research (India) for ₹1,125 crore, the company said in a statement.

In a statement on March 20, Embassy Developments Ltd (EDL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Embassy East Business Park, has signed definitive agreements with Lam Research (India) Pvt Ltd to sub-lease and subsequently divest, upon receipt of required regulatory approvals, about 25 acres in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The transaction is valued at ₹1,125 crore and is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

“This landmark transaction strengthens Bengaluru’s position as a global technology and innovation hub and further reinforces its appeal as a preferred destination for high-tech investments. This engagement between EDL and a global semiconductor bellwether reflects the growing demand for world class commercial infrastructure that caters to the evolving needs of cutting-edge industries,” the company said.

"We are delighted to partner with one of the world’s foremost semiconductor companies in this milestone transaction. Bengaluru remains a top choice for global corporations, and this transaction reaffirms EDL’s capability to unlock value through strategic asset monetisation. The proceeds from this sale will be reinvested into high-growth opportunities, strengthening our development pipeline and delivering sustained value to our stakeholders," said Aditya Virwani, Managing Director, Embassy Developments Ltd.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd is one of India's leading real estate developers, specialising in the construction and development of residential, commercial, and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects across Indian cities.