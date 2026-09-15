Embassy Developments targets 4,500 crore revenue from two Bengaluru housing projects

Listed real estate developer Embassy Developments Limited said it will develop two housing projects in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of ₹4,500 crore as part of its expansion plans.The company said in a regulatory filing on Sep 15 that it has launched Embassy Origins, an 85-acre residential township in North Bengaluru. Across the two projects, the developer will build 217 villas and 855 apartments, offering a combined saleable residential area of more than 2.6 million sq ft.The first phase of the development comprises two RERA-approved residential projects - Embassy Riverine and Embassy South Reserve. The estimated revenue of these two projects in the township is ₹4,500 crore, the company said.Located in the North of Yelahanka, Embassy Origins comprises Embassy Riverine, with 217 villas (4, 4.5, and 5 BHK) across ~1.1 million sq. ft. of saleable area, and Embassy South Reserve, with 855 apartments (studio to 3.5 BHK) across ~1.5 million sq. ft., the company said.The development connects to the city's business, commercial, and lifestyle destinations, including Kempegowda International Airport, which is 20 minutes away.

Embassy Developments has launched Embassy Origins, an 85-acre residential township in North Bengaluru, as part of its expansion plans. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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Designed and landscaped by Bengaluru-based Bhumiputra Architecture, led by principal architect Alok Shetty, the development integrates approximately 4,000 trees across 100–120 species, with the existing landscape forming a continuous green spine through the masterplan, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The world is racing towards artificial intelligence. Embassy Origins is our bet on the natural kind. Rather than imposing a design on the land, we let the site's own water systems, contours and mature tree cover shape the community. The result is a place with a cooler microclimate, a preserved green spine running through the masterplan, and a sense of openness that is becoming increasingly rare in a fast-growing city like Bengaluru,” said Aditya Virwani, Managing Director, Embassy Developments Ltd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The world is racing towards artificial intelligence. Embassy Origins is our bet on the natural kind. Rather than imposing a design on the land, we let the site's own water systems, contours and mature tree cover shape the community. The result is a place with a cooler microclimate, a preserved green spine running through the masterplan, and a sense of openness that is becoming increasingly rare in a fast-growing city like Bengaluru,” said Aditya Virwani, Managing Director, Embassy Developments Ltd. {{/usCountry}}

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Embassy Developments has a presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Indore. The company is part of Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, which has delivered more than 100 million sq ft across commercial, residential, hospitality, services, and education sectors in India.

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