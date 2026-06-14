Embassy Developments to spend ₹2,000cr in FY27 on project construction: MD Aditya Virwani

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Realty firm Embassy Developments Ltd will invest around ₹2,000 crore this fiscal in construction activities across various projects to ensure timely completion, a top company official said.

Realty firm Embassy Developments Ltd will invest around ₹2,000 crore this fiscal in construction activities across various projects to ensure timely completion. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT )

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Embassy Developments, part of Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, had invested nearly ₹1,200 crore during the 2025-26 financial year.

In an interview with PTI, Embassy Developments Ltd Managing Director Aditya Virwani said, "We will be stepping up investment on construction activities this fiscal to ₹1800-2000 crore.

He said the construction work is progressing well across all ongoing residential projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Delhi-NCR.

Virwani said the construction cost has gone up by around 5-6 per cent due to a rise in prices of raw materials because of the West Asia conflict. Labour wages too have increased.

On the operational front, he noted that sales bookings last fiscal more than doubled to ₹4631 crore on strong consumer demand, which continues to shift towards established branded players.

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{{^usCountry}} Virwani said the company has set a target to achieve ₹8,000 crore worth of sales bookings in the current 2026-27 fiscal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virwani said the company has set a target to achieve ₹8,000 crore worth of sales bookings in the current 2026-27 fiscal. {{/usCountry}}

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This includes ₹2,000 crore worth of sales in a housing project that the company is building on a DM (development management) model, he added.

Embassy Developments will launch nearly ₹20,000 crore worth of homes this fiscal across the three markets where it has significant presence.

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Moreover, it has ₹11,000 crore of inventories across existing projects.

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Embassy Developments, erstwhile Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, is one of the leading real estate companies in India.

In 2025-26, the company posted a net loss of ₹872.47 crore against a profit of ₹193.63 crore in the preceding year.

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The total income declined to ₹1,905.12 crore in the last fiscal from ₹2,546.97 crore in 2024-25.

Embassy Developments Ltd has a land bank of more than 3000 acres across major cities.

Apart from Embassy Developments, the Embassy Group owns coworking firm WeWork India and is the sponsor of listed Embassy Office Parks REIT. Both are listed on stock exchanges.

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The Group also runs co-living business named 'Olive by Embassy'.